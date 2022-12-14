First Scream VI Trailer Puts Ghostface On The Subway, But It's Missing One Major Thing

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with fans enjoying a thrilling renaissance that has brought some of the best horror movies back to theaters. This trend continued with the fifth Scream movie, brought to us by the filmmakers known as Radio Silence. It was a major hit, with a sequel quickly green lit by Paramount. The first Scream VI trailer has just arrived, putting Ghostface on the NYC subway lines. But there was one thing missing for me.

As you can see in the clip above, we were just treated to our first footage from the sixth Scream movie, as well as its official title: Scream VI. In it we see the two pairs of surviving siblings from the last movie on a subway, and they're alarmed to see multiple Ghostfaces riding in their same cart. Although I am sad to report that we weren't treated to any footage of Hayden Panettiere's return as Kirby Reed. Check it out for yourself.

This first footage from Scream VI is limited, but it sure to thrill the generations of fans out there. The fifth movie perfectly continued Wes Craven's signature tone, and honored the late filmmaker. But it looks like directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are taking more risks this time around. After all, the story is going from Woodsboro to New York, which is the first time the City that Never Sleeps has been brought into the property.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

While Hayden Panettiere is notably missing, fans of Wednesday will no doubt be thrilled to see a glimpse of Jenna Ortega back as Tara Carpenter in the first clip from Scream VI. She has the rare distinction of being an opening scene girl who actually survived her movie, and it should be fun to see different sides of her in this new installment. After all, she spent most of the last film fighting for her life, facing off against Ghostface on three different occasions.

More returning characters include protagonist Sam played by Melissa Barrera (who has been teasing just how bloody and terrifying this new movie is). The other pair of survivors are Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, played by Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown respectfully. Although the latter character seems to be the one in the most danger in this teaser, facing a conflict with Ghostface in the middle of a subway car.

(Image credit: Dimension Films )

This teaser for Scream VI is definitely fun, but is missing some of the legacy characters that fans are so eager to catch up with. Neve Campbell dropped out of the project over a pay dispute and David Arquette's Dewey was killed off in the last movie, so it looks like Courteney Cox will be the only original character featured. But fans like myself are also thrilled at the concept of catching up with Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed for the first time since Scream 4. Her survival was revealed in an easter egg in the last movie, and her inclusion is a thrilling connection to Wes Craven's original movies. Let's just hope she survives her second run-in with Ghostface. After all, things didn't work out for Judy Hicks when she returned in the fifth film.

Scream VI is currently expected to hit theaters on March 10th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year. We'll just have to patiently wait for more footage, hopefully including Kirby.