Scream 6 Directors Are Now Developing A Reboot Of A John Carpenter Classic

In the making of 2022's Scream, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet stepped into some massive shoes given that Wes Craven, one of the greatest horror directors of all time, had helmed the four previous installments. Things most definitely worked out well in that case, as the film was a hit when it was released earlier this year and a sequel is on the way in 2023 – and evidently it's inspired a big dose of confidence, as the filmmakers are now planning to "reboot" a John Carpenter classic: Escape From New York.

Movie fans have been hearing talk about a new take on Escape From New York for over a decade now, but this is the first movement that we've seen with the idea in quite a while. According to Deadline, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, along with their producing partner Chad Villella, are now attached to try and move the project forward, and John Carpenter is attached as an executive producer (the article doesn't mention how hands-on he will or won't be). The search for a screenwriter has begun, but the trade doesn't mention any specific names.

