Fans Cannot Get Over How Christmas Came Early For Jason Momoa With Street Fighter And Supergirl Drops: ‘First Lobo And Now Blanka?’

Yesterday was a pretty nice day for fans of brand new movies based on popular franchises. It was also a pretty nice day for fans of Jason Momoa, and probably an even better day if you happen to be the actor himself. We got our first look at two movies in which Momoa will be a major player, even if we didn’t actually get that great look at the characters he’s playing.

Yesterday, we got the first trailer for the new Supergirl movie, which will see Jason Momoa trade in his Aquaman orange for the intergalactic biker leather of Lobo. A few hours later, we got the first look at the upcoming Street Fighter movie, and while Momoa’s character Blanka was sadly lacking there, the film’s Instagram page dropped his character poster for all to see.

There seems to be a lot of teasing going on when it comes to Jason Momoa in these movies. Blanka only got the character poster for Street Fighter. Meanwhile, we got only the briefest look at Lobo in the trailer, cloaked in shadows, but it was better than nothing.

Comments from fans are celebrating what suddenly became a pretty big 24 hours for Jason Momoa, as he’ll be significant parts of two of what could very well be the biggest movies on the 2026 release schedule. Comments include…

First Lobo and now Blanka BEST day ever(or two days for me 😂)🔥🔥- retr00141

Jason Momoa's having the best day of his life today. First getting our look at Lobo and then a few hours later Blanka, absolutely incredible - q_scarbrough

It’s gonna be crazy to see Mamoa go from the Minecraft movie, Lobo, Blanka, and then Hayt in Dune 3. Hayt is gonna be such a wildly different take that Mamoa really doesn’t do often. Plus he shaved his beard for the role too 😂 - undergoingmetamorphosis

Blanka AND Lobo? WHAT A DAY! 🔥🔥- gastonsepulveda

2026 "Momoa's Year" - contreras_00

Momoa himself celebrated his debut in the Supergirl trailer. The reveal of Blanka wasn’t only a big deal for fans. It was also seemingly a big deal for Jason Momoa and the other stars of the Street Fighter movie.

Momoa posted a couple of videos to his Instagram Stories of him showing off the character poster to other members of the Street Fighter cast, and it’s clear that, likely due to some significant CGI being involved, nobody actually knew what Blanka would look like in the movie until now.

While the two teasers dropped on the same day, that doesn’t mean the movies will be doing the same. Supergirl is set for release this summer, while Street Fighter is nearly a year away, set to hit screens in October. That's going to be a long time for fans to wait to get to see both of these characters, but it seems all but certain that Jason Momoa will be kicking some serious ass in 2026.