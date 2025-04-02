'I Discovered Things Like Nipple Covers.' Filming James Bond Sex Scenes With Pierce Brosnan Is Not For The Faint Of Heart Admits Rosamund Pike

If you’re someone who enjoys learning about the movie-making process, you certainly know by now that it’s usually not as thrilling as we might imagine it to be, and can even be downright weird at times. This is particularly true when it comes to filming sex scenes. While they can be fun to watch, they generally require the actors to be in some pretty odd situations. Apparently, that was true for Rosamund Pike as she worked with Pierce Brosnan on Die Another Day, which was the 20th James Bond movie, and led to her first experience with “things like nipple covers.”

What Did Die Another Day Star Rosamund Pike Say About Filming Sex Scenes With Pierce Brosnan?

Die Another Day was the fourth and last of Pierce Brosnan’s 007 movies, but the 2002 film was the very first movie that Rosamund Pike worked on. She’s spoken before about being uneducated in the ways of Bond prior to stepping into the role of the double-crossing Miranda Frost, but just went into some additional details while talking to actor David Tennant on his podcast.

Seeing as how it was the first movie the 22-year-old actress had done, she’d had no experience with sex scenes, and while the 52-year-old Brosnan “couldn’t have been lovelier,” it did lead to some hilariously unexpected anxiety on Pike’s part. After noting "I discovered things like nipple covers," she said:

We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look at this body tape and the nipple covers and they're covered in hair. And I think, 'Oh my God, I'm waxing Pierce's chest.

For those who haven’t seen the film in a long time, this happens after the ice palace party in Bond’s…ice palace bedroom. They strip down rather unceremoniously while chatting and get into his…giant ice swan bed, which is covered in furs and such because it must be mighty cold in there. The scene required that the Gone Girl star’s lady bits be covered in tape, but it seemingly ripped more and more hairs out of Brosnan’s chest each time they did a take. She continued:

I was so mortified. I thought, 'Oh my God, he's so brave, and I'm pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.' Of course, it took a couple of takes to realize it was not him. It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan bed. I literally thought I was waxing the poor man's chest.

Pike was able to laugh about it all now, but I simply don’t know if I can think of a weirder situation to be in as an actor. Not only was she working on her first movie, but then the Wheel of Time actress was naked with someone she had to make out with on camera, and thought she was ripping out his chest hair, to boot.

Related:

30+ Famous Actors You May Have Forgotten Were In James Bond Movies

This is the kind of thing that might make someone swear off movie-making for at least a few years. However, it’s no wonder why Pike got the part (especially after declining to strip down for her audition), because she stayed just as cool and collected as Ms. Frost, did her job and, thankfully, realized pretty quickly that the blankets were to blame for all that fur-covered nipple tape. And, now she’s got a funny story she can look back on, on top of a movie experience that launched her career. No harm, no foul, I suppose.

