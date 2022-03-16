No Time To Die’s Ana de Armas Recalls Night Shoots, Shares Badass New Footage Of Training For Paloma

Ana de Armas may not be a superspy in real life, but that doesn’t stop her from being a badass. As the Knives Out actress is knee-deep in night shoots, she recalled the after-hours filming sessions for the Bond film No Time to Die and shared a behind the scenes look at her training for CIA agent Paloma .

Ana de Armas recently shared some kickass training footage from the set of No Time to Die. Check out her post below (flip ahead to the last slide to see Paloma in action):

The training footage shows Ana de Armas taking cover behind some cardboard boxes before unleashing her skills on some unsuspecting stuntmen. Armed with only a pair of knee pads and a set of kicks, de Armas successfully takes down a squad of enemies (perhaps stand-ins for Blofeld’s minions?).

It’s a cool preview of the thrilling action sequences she brought to life as Paloma in No Time to Die - and all it takes is a glance at the film to know that she could more than hold her own alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond. Her accomplishments are rendered all the more impressive when one remembers Paloma did all of this in a backless satin gown and stiletto heels.

Ana de Armas’ other photos include a few selfies in her Paloma make-up and costume, as well as a shot of the intricate film set for the Cuban streets featured in No Time to Die - which, because this is a James Bond movie, eventually gets blown up/set on fire. Fortunately for Paloma, she manages to make a quick getaway after helping James Bond elude Blofeld’s agents. Ana de Armas’ time in the movie was limited, but she made a huge impression on critics, fans, and 007 himself, with Daniel Craig’s version of the British spy shaking her hand and calling her ‘excellent’ before he makes his daring escape.

While her time as a Bond girl may be over, Ana de Armas is just getting started. She just appeared in Adrian Lyne’s thriller Deep Water alongside Ben Affleck, and she’ll return to the world of action when she stars in Joe and Anthony Russo’s upcoming flick The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton. Another of her upcoming movies will find Ana de Armas taking on the role of Marilyn Monroe in the highly anticipated biopic Blonde, which is set to drop on Netflix later this year.