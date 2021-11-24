One Of Disney World's Fastest Attractions Just Got A Makeover And It Looks Great

Every attraction at a theme park is somebody’s favorite. When attractions end up getting replaced there will be somebody who is upset to see a ride go, but those same people will be just as excited when they’re favorite attraction gets an upgrade, even if that upgrade is only a new coat of paint. And that’s recently what happened to the Rock N’ Roller Coaster, starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now the super fast coaster looks as fast as it feels.

Recently, the massive guitar that sits outside the show building got covered up so that it could undergo a minor refurbishment. Now Walt Disney Imagineering is showing off the finished product on Instagram, and it looks amazing.

It’s a minor refurbishment to be sure, but it likely means a lot more than a simple coat of paint might indicate. The Rock N’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith has been the topic of many rumors in recent years, that have indicated the popular roller coaster, the only one at Walt Disney World that includes inversion, might be getting replaced at some point soon. The version of the coaster found at Disneyland Paris is currently undergoing a major remodel that will transform the ride into an Iron Man themed coaster.

The ride sees guests visiting the record label where Aerosmith is signed. The band is there to greet everybody, but then they need to get to a concert across town, and they decide to bring all their fans with them. The ride vehicle is a really long limousine, and it goes really fast, because Aerosmith doesn't do anything too slow.

The fact that Walt Disney World is spending any time and money at all doing basic refurbishments like this would indicate there are no plans to replace the ride any time soon. It’s not uncommon to see rides go into at least slight disrepair before announcements that they are being replaced. There’s not a lot of reason to keep up a ride that isn’t going to be around for long, so it looks like rumors of the Rock N’ Roller Coaster’s demise are exaggerated, at least for now.

While it has to be said that an Aerosmith themed roller coaster maybe isn’t as exciting an idea as it once was, the coaster itself is certainly still very popular with fans. It’s one of the fastest coasters found at Disney World. It was the first in the resort to use a magnetic launch, so it go from zero to full speed in the blink of an eye, and moves right into an inverted loop as soon as it does so. If you’re looking for a true thrill ride at Disney World there are few spots better.