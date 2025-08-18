New On Netflix, HBO Max, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (August 18 - 24)

Last week, we saw a surprising amount of animation across all the major streaming platforms. Animation isn’t quite done yet, as this week we have yet another animated series debuting on Netflix that you probably won’t want to miss. Luckily, if animated TV isn’t your thing, there’s plenty more stuff you won’t want to miss.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox - August 20 (Hulu)

The story of Amanda Knox, an American woman who was convicted, and then later acquitted, of the murder of her roommate, has been one of the most controversial true crime cases in recent memory. Viewers with an interest in the case and a Hulu subscription will want to look at The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which dramatizes the events of the case and the subsequent trials.

Hostage - August 21 (Netflix)

American audiences aren’t likely to know Suranne Jones, outside of her iconic Doctor Who appearance as "The Doctor's Wife", but she may be about to make a serious name for herself stateside thanks to Netflix’s Hostage. In the series, Jones plays the British Prime Minister, who becomes the victim of blackmail after her husband is kidnapped.

Peacemaker Season 2 - August 21 (HBO Max)

The first season of Peacemaker was one of the highlights of the old DCEU, and now it’s one of the few pieces of that old franchise that will survive into the new DCU under James Gunn. The show’s combination of humor, language, and violence certainly worked last time, and there’s little reason to believe it won’t be just as successful this time around. Now we just need to see that opening title sequence.

Long Story Short - August 22 (Netflix)

For a long time, Bojack Horseman was the reason to have a Netflix subscription. Now we’re about to get a brand new animated series from the same creator, which looks to have just as many laughs, and potentially as many surprisingly emotional moments. Long Story Short follows one family over decades of their life.

Eenie Meenie - August 22 (Hulu)

As President of the “Samara Weaving should be a big movie star” club, I am, of course, looking forward to the upcoming sequel to Ready or Not. However, while I wait, Hulu has another new film that looks to showcase the actress wonderfully. In Eenie Meenie Weaving stars as a former teenage criminal who is pulled back into the life to help bail out her less-than-savory ex-boyfriend. With a solid supporting cast that includes Andy Garcia, Randall Park, and Steve Zahn, this one looks like fun.

