I Noticed One Scene In Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Was Cut, And I Really Missed It

Ever since it was announced that Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair would finally be getting its full version in theaters on the 2025 release schedule, I knew I wanted to go out of my way to see it on the big screen, and I’m so happy I did. I’d only seen the movie as Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, and like many people would join the discourse about which part is better. But, now that I’ve witnessed Kill Bill as one movie across over four hours, I know it’s the only way I want to experience it from now on…

Although I do have one problem with The Whole Bloody Affair. They cut one of my favorite scenes.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

The Kill Bill Scene I Missed In The Whole Bloody Affair

In Vol. 2 of Kill Bill, there’s an iconic black and white sequence where Uma Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo looks into the camera while driving, where she says things like “I roared. And I rampaged. And I got bloody satisfaction” as she speeds to the residence of her final mark, Bill. Here’s what else she says:

I've killed a hell of a lot of people to get to this point, but I have only one more.The last one. The one I'm driving to right now. The only one left. And when I arrive at my destination, I am gonna kill Bill.

It’s the only time that Beatrix says the title of the movie, but that’s not exactly the selling point for me; it’s the excellent delivery of the line that I just know would have given me chills and my own “bloody satisfaction” if it were part of The Whole Bloody Affair. Given the moment is less than one minute, and has become one of the most quotable parts, I’m bummed I had to look it up on YouTube rather than it simply being interwoven into the four-hour experience.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Aside From That, I Think Kill Bill Is The Ultimate Version Of The Story

My disappointment aside, I had a blast with The Whole Bloody Affair. While it lacked in the black and white monologue (which I assume was cut for redundancy), it made up for it with things like an extended anime sequence that fleshed out O-Ren’s backstory, and the story flowed well as one feature. I loved that we learn that BB is alive alongside Beatrix in the second half rather than us learning before the intermission. Oh, and I loved an intermission! There are a lot of long movies that have come out without one, and having a few minutes to restock on snacks and use the facilities.

I’ve personally always split up Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 as separate viewings, and while I’m not ruling out ever doing that again, I’ve never enjoyed the story more than this way – all in one go. It made me realize that the first and second parts perfectly balance each other out, and truly are meant to be one movie (of course, as Tarantino intended all along).