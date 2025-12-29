I Rewatched Parasite Since It's Been Called One Of The Greatest Movies Ever Made. Yeah, Now I Agree

Forever ago, I ranked the best movies of the 2010s, and I put Parasite, which is now widely considered one of the greatest movies of all time, at number five.

Number five! I put it below other great (though not as great) movies like Argo, 12 Years a Slave, Spotlight, and my number one pick, Birdman. Since then, I've acknowledged the error of my ways, and have revised my assertion. So, now I’m willing to admit that Parasite is indeed better than Birdman. But, how much better is it?

Well, after a recent rewatch, I'm willing to say that Parasite is A LOT better than Birdman. At one point, I would have told you that Everything Everywhere All At Once was superior to Parasite, but now? I'm fully willing to admit that Parasite is one of the greatest movies ever made. Here's why.

(Image credit: CJ Entertainment)

It's Surprisingly Even Better When You Know The Twists Are Coming

Honestly, one of the best twists I've ever seen in my entire life is in this movie. And, even though it's well-known at this point, I won't spoil it here just in case you still haven't seen the film that many have called the best movie of the 21st century.

However, what I will say is that I thought my experience with it wouldn't be as impactful now that I know the giant twist, but no. In fact, it is even more impressive and engaging now that I do know the secret. In fact, it really reframes the story when you know what’s being hidden.

This impressed me beyond measure. Honestly, the only film that I can think of where knowing the twist actually enhances the film is The Sixth Sense, which was an utter bombshell at the time. There, I remember trying to see if Shyamalan made any continuity errors, and was amazed that nobody but Haley Joel Osment acknowledged Bruce Willis in the film. I’m just as amazed when I watched the Housekeeper and her quirky ways in this film.

Parasite is a much more rewarding watch once you're in on the twist, making this film feel even more exceptional.

(Image credit: CJ Entertainment)

I Now More Appreciate That It Doesn't Stick To Any One Genre

When I first watched Parasite back in 2019, I definitely didn't know what to make of it. At one moment, it was a drama, at another, it was uproariously funny, at another, it was verging on being a slasher flick, and another, it was incredibly somber.

I genuinely didn't know how I felt about this the first time that I watched it. In fact, I actually remember being annoyed, thinking, Pick a genre already! at times. But now, I LOVE this about the film. I think it may be because I'm now more used to stories that switch genres at the drop of a hat. I don't know if this is the result of this movie pulling it off so effectively, and now other films are more comfortable skirting the lanes, or perhaps it's something I'm picking up on more more since watching it, but I now find this to be a strong-suit of the film.

In fact, I like that it makes the story indefinable. Like, if you were to ask me, what genre it is, I would say it's its own genre, which I didn't appreciate at the time, but now admire the hell out of.

I've always been a fan of Bong Joon-Ho's films, but now I'm even more impressed by his ability to meld genres so seamlessly. What a visionary!

(Image credit: CJ Entertainment)

Even the first time I watched, I was impressed by this, but I'm even more astonished now by how the film handles the different social strata when it comes to class structures.

Parasite is not just a story about “the rich vs. the poor.” It's also about the different gradations between poverty, extreme poverty, the middle class, and the affluent, and how they all intersect in interesting ways. We follow the Kim family, who are poor, but not dirt poor. This is important since it enables the son, Kim Ki-woo (played by Choi Woo-shik) to at least appear like he could be an English tutor to the rich Park family.

And, this is how he's able to convince the Parks to hire the rest of his family in various positions. At first, the poorer Kim family has a sort of disdain for the richer Park family, but then they learn that they are, in fact, just people, much like themselves, but more well off.

At the same, we see that there are degrees to class, and that the Kim family view those who are even poorer than them with disdain, so the film does an excellent job of showcasing that it's never as simple as just “rich vs. poor,” which a lot of films focus on. Instead, it shows that there are levels within classes, even when it comes to poverty itself, and Parasite provides excellent, intelligent commentary on the subject.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I've Also Now Seen More Korean Entertainment Since I First Watched It

I'm a little embarrassed to admit this, but Parasite was the first Korean film I've ever seen in my entire life. I've watched TONS of Japanese cinema (I mean, the number of samurai films I've seen alone is staggering), but Korean cinema was something I never experienced before, so that might have been another reason why I didn't fully understand its true greatness at the time.

But, since 2019, I've experienced PLENTY of Korean entertainment. Like pretty much everybody else, I devoured Squid Game, and have watched a great many Korean movies, with The Wailing now being one of my favorite horror movies of all time.

I think now being familiar with how different Korean cinema is from other forms of cinema has fully allowed me to appreciate Parasite much more on a repeat viewing. Because I’ve now seen how Korean entertainment often plays fast and loose when it comes to genres.

For example, 2022's Decision to Leave at times feels like a romantic film, and at other times it feels quite scary. It's marketed as a neo-noir romantic mystery, and that's about right, but tonally, it's really hard to say that it's any one specific thing, and I appreciate that about Parasite now as well, whereas I definitely didn't as much when I first watched it.

(Image credit: CJ Entertainment)

In The End, Everybody Is Right. Parasite Is One Of The Greatest Movies Ever Made

I don't want you to think that I didn't love Parasite the first time that I saw it. I did. I definitely did. I found it to be unlike any other film I'd ever seen. But, upon a rewatch, I think I finally understand why people love it SO much.

It's a distinctly Korean story, but it fully speaks to the human experience of imagining people from different social standings to be alien, and maybe even evil. It’s really funny, but also dark in a way that touches upon a lot of uncomfortable themes, such as the power of jealousy and self-preservation.

It's distinctly a movie, but almost feels literary at times. In every way, Parasite is a special movie, and I have no problem saying it's just as good as The Godfather, Tokyo Story, The Seventh Seal, or any other film often known as being brilliant. It is a true and utter masterpiece.

What do you think? Have you rewatched Parasite lately? I'd love to hear your thoughts.