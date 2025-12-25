I Have Mixed Feelings About Wicked: For Good, But I Loved One Musical Performance

I am a Wicked super fan and have been for over 20 years. Therefore, I could not wait to see some of the Wicked and Wicked: For Good performances. Many of the Wicked performances lived up to expectations (and some surpassed them ), but I wasn’t completely satisfied with Wicked: For Good for several reasons. However, one performance almost made me forget any issues I had with it.

Cynthia Erivo gave a showstopping rendition of “No Good Deed.” It’s always been one of my favorite numbers from the Broadway show and soundtrack, but I felt like many didn’t appreciate this powerful angry ballad. Now I think they do.

Warning: Wicked: For Good spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

Wicked: For Good’s No Good Deed Performance Surpassed My Expectations

Prior to “No Good Deed,” I wasn’t thrilled by some of the performances in the movie. Additionally, I am not a fan of the new songs . This made me a little worried about “No Good Deed.” Then I heard the yell of “Fiyeroooo,” and all my doubts and fears were completely demolished.

Erivo brought so much pain and anguish to “No Good Deed.” In my younger days, “Defying Gravity,” was the angsty song I sang when I needed motivation to take on the world. As I became older, “No Good Deed,” became my anthem when I felt particularly angry at life.

“No Good Deed” remains a song near and dear to me. It’s also one of my most played on the original album, so a lot of my hopes were riding on it. Nonetheless, I had already been slightly disappointed by some of Wicked: For Good, so I felt relieved about this performance. It wasn’t just a good performance, but I think it was the best one in the entire movie.

It Made Up For Some Of The Other Wicked: For Good Performances That Slightly Disappointed Me

“As Long As You're Mine” is also one of my favorite Wicked songs. I have been looking forward to seeing Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey perform it as Elphaba and Fiyero for years. It’s a passionate song that acts as their declaration of love. It’s also their only duet. Though Bailey and Erivo sound great together, director Jon M. Chu plays it a little safe with their performance.

The moment they’re supposed to kiss doesn’t happen. I understand that he probably wanted to make it a little more family friendly than it felt on stage, but it could have been a little sexier, - the cardigan can only do so much . Additionally, the new songs and some of the changes to the original songs didn’t quite work for me. “Wonderful” is the only song I felt improved with the changes.

“No Good Deed” was almost a moment of awakening because I had been waiting for something to deliver the emotions and power of the Broadway show. This was that moment.

The Fan Reaction To No Good Deed Made The Performance Even Better

My theater erupted into applause after Cynthia Erivo finished singing “No Good Deed.”. There was some clapping at other moments in Wicked: For Good, but this was the turning point where everyone agreed: Erivo killed that song. I prefer watching movies in a theater alone or in small crowds. However, it’s instances of collective admiration that make me appreciate the movie theater experience, especially with a large crowd of enthusiastic fans.

It also felt like a personal victory because I think that “No Good Deed” is an underrated song. When people discuss the best Wicked songs, I don’t think many people would put “No Good Deed” in their top 3-5. It’s always been in my top three. Now others may agree.

