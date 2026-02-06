After Some Negative Fan 'Discourse' Over The Strangers, Madelaine Petsch Reveals Big Follow-Up Plans
She has heard the criticisms.
To be perfectly honest, the general reception to the individual chapters of the Strangers trilogy released so far has been frigid. While it can’t be said that the original two movies in the franchise were huge winners with critics, The Strangers: Chapter 1 and The Strangers: Chapter 2 have earned brutal reactions from professionals. The proverbial jury is not yet in on The Strangers: Chapter 3, which is arriving in theaters this weekend – but if everyone is still left unsatisfied, star Madelaine Petsch has revealed plans for a cut that she hopes will address complaints.
I spoke with the actress last month during the virtual press day for the new horror film, and knowing that she is a big genre fan, I asked for her thoughts on the modern audience for scary movies – especially after the banner year that was 2025 (including hits like Sinners and Weapons). Petsch gave those folks a lot of credit in her response, and acknowledged a particular issue that people have been having with the Strangers trilogy to this point. She explained,
When a movie-goer sits down in a theater, there is an earned and understandable expectation for a beginning, middle and ending… but that’s not really something that director Renny Harlin’s The Strangers trilogy was built to provide via individual releases going back to summer 2024. The films were all shot simultaneously in late 2022, and while there was an effort to make each part distinctive via subgenre changes (the first being home invasion and the second being more of the slasher mold), they are distinctly parts of a whole.
With The Strangers: Chapter 3, Madelaine Petsch is hopeful that audiences will understand the big picture – but if they don’t, there is a more direct method of getting it across in the works: there is a supercut that has been constructed that sees the trilogy condensed into one big horror epic. She continued,
In addition to bringing the full story together, Petsch believes that the expansive runtime of the supercut does a bit more justice to human nature, as she feels it’s much more natural and real to see a person transform across 225 minutes than 90 minutes. She concluded,
For now, it’s unclear when we might get to see this special super cut of The Strangers trilogy – be it on the big screen as hoped or via the home video market. But while we wait for updates on that front, fans of the franchise can go check out The Strangers: Chapter 3 in theaters everywhere starting tomorrow, February 6.
