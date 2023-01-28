Pamela Anderson Clapped Back When Producers Tried To Get Her To Do The Baywatch Movie ‘For Free’

'90s heartthrob and superstar Pamela Anderson’s name is back in the headlines, thanks to her forthcoming memoir Love, Pamela and a Netflix doc, Pamela, a Love Story . The last few days have seen a flurry of headlines surrounding claims made by Anderson. In her new book, the Home Improvement alum alleges everything from co-star Tim Allen exposed himself to her on her first day on set, that Sylvester Stallone offered her a condo and Porsche to be his “#1 Girl and most recently, the model-turned-actress says the producers of the Baywatch movie tried to get her to work on the project "for free." And of course, Pamela clapped back.

Pamela Anderson recounted how producers of the critically panned 2017 Baywatch movie called her nonstop but made her an insulting offer. According to the Barb Wire star, the producers behind the 2017 release wanted her to do the film for free as a “favor” and a “homage” to her character. In turn, he actress made a very honest declaration to the powers that be, as she told Variety during her profile:

It was becoming really, really awful. They said they wanted me to do it as a favor. I said, ‘I do favors for animals, not for Paramount.’ There was just so much bullying to do it. They wanted me to do it for free, as an homage or something. I said, ‘Come on, guys. I mean, really?’

One could imagine why this would feel quite insulting for Pamela Anderson, who was one of the critical reasons for the show’s success. Baywatch was an international phenomenon, shown in over 150 countries, some only licensing episodes in which the star appeared. Yet the Scary Movie 3 actress claims she never saw a dime beyond her salary for the use of her likeness. However, she eventually accommodated the film’s producers and appeared in a small, nonspeaking, slow-motion cameo in the Rock-starring, NSFW, big-screen television series adaptation . On how things turned out, Anderson said:

I ended up OK. No complaints

The star's book and documentary follow in the footsteps of last year’s hit series, Pam & Tommy, which was responsible for catapulting one of the most tumultuous points in the actress’ life back into the headlines. The biographical miniseries (streaming for anyone with a Hulu subscription ), which neither Pamela Anderson nor Tommy Lee approved of, tells the story of the theft of the pair’s infamous sex tape and the scandalous events which unfolded after it was released on the Internet.

Pamela Anderson revealed her feelings about why she refused to participate in the series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, saying, “It was already hurtful enough the first time.” However, with the forthcoming release of a high-profile memoir and a Netflix documentary, which is already stirring controversy and conversation, the 55-year-old star might have the final word on her story -- on matters involving Baywatch or otherwise.