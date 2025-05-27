Donna D’Errico Found Her Original Red Baywatch Swimsuit And Tried It On. It Still Fits!

It’s been over 24 years since the "groundbreaking" Baywatch finished its run, though it remains a beloved part of pop culture. The characters' undeniable collective attractiveness, their iconic slow-motion runs and of course, the iconic red swimsuits are still worth discussing amid the 2025 TV schedule. While it's been some time since the show has been over, some of its stars still seem to hold it close to their hearts. Donna D'Errico continues to rep the show and, in fact, she just tried on her swimsuit -- and it still fits!

The Baywatch Nights alum is known to share photos of herself in sizzling hot swimwear. Just earlier this month, D'Errico rocked a gold bikini a pic, and she's shared other posts despite naysayers sharing mixed reactions. Her latest post may stir up a bit of nostalgia amongst her social media followers. The Donna Marco actress shared a photo with a plain background and added a simple caption that read, "Guess who found her old swimsuit…" Check out D'Errico's fresh post:

She definitely fills out that outfit perfectly, and it certainly screams Baywatch in the best possible way. I'd say that this is a great addition to the 57-year-old’s collection of swimsuit photos from social media, as it's just as if not more buzzy and attention-grabbing than the others. Honestly, the actress deserves her props, because she still looks absolutely stunning as she nears 60 years old.

Donna D’Errico's social media followers seem to be having a very good time with this particular post as well. Many of them have taken to the comments to show love (and some of them threw in some thirstier messages as well). Overall, though, fans seem to be mostly supportive, and you can check out a handful of the comments below:

Wow So Beautiful🙌👸🏻🌊❤️- brianbufferswat

My favourite lifeguard simply beautiful ❤️- keegankeith

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥- trixygonzalez

Donna, that swimsuit looks amazing on you, like it always has. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥- billbendix

You are so incredibly beautiful and you look amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️- baz571976

The successful OnlyFans promoter obviously hasn’t lost her edge, and, quite frankly, I think she could still headline an entry in this franchise even now. On that note, a Baywatch reboot is indeed on the way. Pamela Anderson doesn't seem interested in joining the show, but I wouldn't be surprised if Donna D'Errico expressed interest in joining up. Just imagine Donna Marco overseeing a new generation of lifeguards. I'd love to see her return alongside other veteran characters from the original show (which is available to stream for free on Tubi).

It's cool that D'Errico still has and can still fit into her red swimsuit. This is a strong testament to her continued love for the show that arguably made her a star. I'm not sure if she'll ever reprise her famous role and wear that suit as part of a TV show. However, it looks like fans are content with the kind of content she's dropping right now.

If you’re feeling nostalgic and want to see Donna Marco in action, check out After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun using a Hulu subscription.