Patrick Swayze's Brother Responds After John Leguizamo Starts A Posthumous Feud With His Former Co-Star

Patrick Swayze has an ironclad legacy. After the actor's tragic passing in 2009 , he’s been remembered not only for his incredible work in some of the best '80s movies , like Road House and Dirty Dancing, but he has also been well regarded as a collaborator and strong, steady presence on a film set. However, not all of Swayze’s co-stars meshed perfectly with the Point Break actor. A recent interview with John Leguizamo had the actor confessing he had a complicated dynamic with Swayze, and his comments didn’t go over well with the late actor's admirers. Now, Swayze's brother is speaking out.

What John Leguizamo Said About Patrick Swayze

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy , Leguizamo talked about his diverse career, as well as the big names he’s gotten to work with over the years. When the topic of Patrick Swayze came up, Leguizamo got candid about clashing with the star on set. He used some unflattering language, suggesting that their conflict had more to do with Swayze’s need for control than Leguizamo’s unpredictable acting style. The Power actor said this about working with his co-star on To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar:

Rest in peace, I love him. He was just neurotic and I’m not … you know, I’m neurotic too but, I don’t know. He was just … it was difficult working with him. [Patrick was] Just neurotic, I think maybe a tiny bit insecure. And then Wesley and I, we vibed because we’re people of color and we got each other. And I’m also an improviser, and he didn’t like that.

Clearly, there was a difference in work styles on set, and that led to maybe a less-than-ideal working environment.

The movie in question has become somewhat of a cult classic over the years, with it being an early mainstream film to celebrate drag culture and the LGBTQ+ community.

While we don't know what specifically caused this tension, Leguizamo’s comments were rare, and definitely different from most flattering anecdotes about Swayze.

Patrick Swayze's Brother Responds

While Leguizamo did preface his comments with respect, saying that he loved Swayze, this still wasn’t received so warmly. Sean Swayze, the Ghost actor’s brother who also works in the entertainment industry, revealed to TMZ that he did remember having conversations with his late brother about Leguizamo.

Sean was able to confirm that the actors did indeed clash on To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. However, he did protest his brother being labeled as difficult, as Sean had never heard of an ill word spoken about Patrick Swayze on that set or any other.

Sean Swayze also recalled meeting Leguizamo later on at a party for the film What Dreams May Come, and claimed that his own personal experience with the Romeo + Juliet actor was also not pleasant. This heavily suggests that Sean believes that Leguizamo was the instigator in disagreements between the To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar co-stars.

While details of Sean Swayze and John Legiuzamo’s unsavory interaction were not reported on, it doesn’t seem like this beef will be dissipated anytime soon.