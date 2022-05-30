People Who Are One Award Away From Being An EGOT Winner

Audrey Hepburn. Andrew Lloyd Webber. John Legend. Whoopi Goldberg. What do these people all have in common?

They’ve all earned their EGOT — that is, they’ve won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. It’s known as the “grand slam” of show business, and it’s incredibly difficult to achieve (despite how easy John Legend made it seem). But, who will be the next actor, composer, singer, director, or producer to join these EGOT winners?

For this list, we’ll be focusing on artists who seem likely to complete their EGOT during their career — so, unfortunately, that eliminates some of the greats like Bob Fosse or Stephen Sondheim who won’t get the chance to complete their grand slam. Instead, we’ll focus on people who are contenders for the very next EGOT and speculate wildly about which of them it’ll be.

Common - Missing A Tony

Common won an Emmy for his song “Letter to The Free” from the documentary 13th and earned both an Oscar and a Grammy for his song “Glory” from the movie Selma (as well as two additional Grammys he snagged in the early 2000’s).

This one seems like a shoo-in to me. We already know Common can rap, and he’s flexed his musical theater chops in movies like Smallfoot. Plus he’s got a chance to win that Tony by writing, rapping, or acting.

Cher - Missing A Tony

Miss Cher earned her first major award in 1988 when she won an Oscar for Best Actress in Moonstruck, followed by a Grammy in 2000 for her dance recording “Believe” and an Emmy in 2003 for Cher: The Farewell Tour.

Some people might say that Cher is past her prime…and some people would be wrong. We all saw her in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. In reality, Cher is only in her mid-70s and still just as fabulous as she always was, so don’t count her out just yet. I could definitely see her on Broadway…

Jennifer Hudson - Missing A Tony

The talented Jennifer Hudson has already earned two Grammys and won a well-deserved Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Dreamgirls. Hudson also earned an Emmy just last year for Baba Yaga, a childrens’ film she produced.

Here’s the thing: Jennifer Hudson is nominated for a Tony this year. As one of the producers of A Strange Loop, she actually has a chance to complete her EGOT at the awards ceremony this summer.

Kate Winslet - Missing A Tony

Unsurprisingly, Kate Winslet has already won an Oscar (for Best Actress for The Reader) and multiple Emmys (for Mildred Pierce in 2011 and Mare of Easttown in 2021). But, many don’t know she actually earned a Grammy all the way back in 2000 for Best Spoken Word Album for Children, called Listen to the Storyteller.

Kate Winslet winning a Tony doesn’t feel far-fetched at all. She's acted in several plays early on, so taking to the stage wouldn’t be brand new to her.

Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross - Missing A Tony

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (yes, from Nine Inch Nails) are one of the most sought after composing teams in all of Hollywood at the moment, earning accolades from the Academy for their Best Original Scores in The Social Network and Soul. They also earned two Grammy awards for Score Soundtrack, again for Soul, and for The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (in addition to the Grammys they won years ago with Nine Inch Nails). Add in their Emmy for Music Composition in A Limited Series for Watchmen and you have three prongs on the quadruple crown.

These two are definitely capable of writing the score for a Broadway musical. Crazier things have definitely happened. I mean, if the guys from South Park can write a musical…

Viola Davis - Missing A Grammy

Viola Davis started out as a stage actor, earning Tony awards for King Hedley II and Fences. She then earned an Oscar for the movie version of Fences, and as we all know, won an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away With Murder.

Viola Davis is not known for singing. But, as we’ve learned from some of the other Grammy winners on this list, there’s more than one way to earn a Grammy. I’d love for Viola Davis to narrate a spoken word album.

Elton John - Missing An Emmy

This is another EGOT that feels inevitable. Sir Elton John has won many Grammys, and earned a Tony for Best Original Score for the musical Aida. He also won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, and more recently, earned another for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman.

All Elton John has to do is compose one perfect song for an HBO show and that Emmy is his. I could also see potential Emmy nominations for a live action musical or Elton John documentary.

Cynthia Erivo - Missing An Oscar

And now for my personal pick for the next EGOT — Cynthia Erivo. She’s won an Emmy, Tony, and Grammy, all for her performances in The Color Purple, so she’s just missing an Oscar.

But, Erivo has already been nominated for two Oscars (Best Actress for Harriet in 2019 and Best Original Song for “Stand Up” from Harriet). Half of the people on this list haven’t even been nominated for the award they’re missing, so she’s right on track to earn an Oscar soon. Keep in mind that Cynthia Erivo is also set to play Elphaba in the Wicked movie in 2024, so at least one future Oscar nom seems eminent.

Hugh Jackman - Missing An Oscar



I can’t believe the only award Hugh Jackman is missing is an Oscar. That seems impossible, probably because most thought he would win one when he was nominated for Best Actor for playing Jean Valjean in Les Miserables.

Jackman already won an Emmy for his hosting gig at the 58th Tony Awards, a Grammy for The Greatest Showman soundtrack, and a Tony for Best Leading Actor in The Boy from Oz. He’s also nominated again in 2022 for The Music Man, a role that's earned huge applause from audiences, so this could be his year.

Audra McDonald - Missing An Oscar

Just because she hasn’t won an Oscar doesn’t mean she can’t act — Audra McDonald has won six Tony awards, as well as an Emmy award for Outstanding Special Class Program for Sweeney Todd (Live from Lincoln Center). She also has two Grammy awards for Best Classical Album and Best Opera Recording.

I’d love for Audra McDonald to earn her Oscar starring in a movie musical, but she also could earn a nomination for writing an original song for a movie.

Lin Manuel Miranda - Missing An Oscar

Like Hugh Jackman and Cynthia Erivo, Lin Manuel Miranda is only missing one award, and he’s already been nominated for it. His EGOT was put on hold when he lost the Oscar for Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, and again for “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto.

Previously, Lin Manuel Miranda won two Tony awards for In The Heights and Hamilton, as well as Grammys for each soundtrack. He earned his Emmy for writing the opening number of the 67th Tony Awards, “Bigger!” and again for Hamilton.

Miranda’s obviously not done writing forever, although he did say he’s looking forward to taking some time off to spend with his family. Whether it's as an actor or composer, he'll eventually get redemption for Moana and Encanto and earn that Oscar. It could even be for a sequel to Encanto, which Miranda has mentioned he'd like to do.

Trey Parker And Matt Stone - Missing An Oscar

Oh, right. The guys from South Park did write a musical.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone won four Tony Awards for their musical, The Book of Mormon, in addition to a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. When you include their Emmy awards from South Park, the pair are only one away from an EGOT.

Again, this one feels destined to happen. Whether it will be a South Park movie or maybe a new movie musical, these guys definitely have the skills to earn their Oscar.

Ben Platt - Missing An Oscar

Ben Platt snagged his E-G-T for his work in Dear Evan Hanson and its soundtrack. Since he’s the youngest person on this list at only 28, he has more than enough time to earn plenty of nominations for Academy Awards.

Consider the fact that Ben Platt became the youngest person to win Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical at the age of 23, and you’ll understand why I’m not concerned that he’ll ultimately complete his grand slam. Let's continue the tradition of Dear Evan Hansen and cast Platt in one of the many other modern musicals that should be made into movies.

Billy Porter - Missing An Oscar

Billy Porter is going to win an Oscar soon, I can feel it. He already won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in Pose, as well as a Tony for Best Actor in Kinky Boots. He might even earn another Tony this year as a producer of the Best Musical nominee, A Strange Loop.

Porter earned his Grammy for Kinky Boots, as well, so I’m wondering if it’s time for another Kinky Boots movie. Whether that happens or not, Billy Porter is an extremely talented actor and definitely on track to complete his EGOT.

Lily Tomlin - Missing An Oscar

Finally, comedy legend Lily Tomlin has won six Emmys for her comedy and variety specials, one Grammy for Best Comedy Album, and even won a Tony for Best Actress in a Play for The Search of Intelligent Life in the Universe.

The Grace and Frankie actress has nothing to prove, but definitely has the ability to take on a dramatic role or maybe even provide some comic relief in an Oscar-worthy movie.

Again, my money is on Cynthia Erivo getting a full EGOT first, but Jennifer Hudson does seem to be walking away with this one. To keep up with the progress of these EGOT contenders, tune into the 75th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12.