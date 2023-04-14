Pirates Of The Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals The Studio Note He Gets On Every Single Movie
But does he listen to it?
It has been a few years since the last Pirates of the Caribbean sailed into theaters, pushing on without mainstay staples Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom but expanding its cast to surround Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow with new co-stars for wild adventures. There has been rampant speculation about a fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and even a possible spinoff from the main franchise to reboot stories with Margot Robbie in the lead (somehow). You can watch all of the previous Pirates movies with your Disney+ subscription, and be sure that all of the previous films – as well as any potential ones in the Disney production pipeline – were met with this one note from the studio, “Make this shorter.”
Director Gore Verbinski poured his heart, soul, and imagination into his Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, but the first movie didn’t start out as a short. Even though Verbinski and his team were pulling inspiration from a theme park ride, the initial Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl clocked in at two hours and 23 minutes. Hefty, and they only got longer from there. The fourth movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, did reduce its run to two hours and 16 minutes, and that’s because of the note producer Jerry Bruckheimer received on all of the films. Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter:
This brings to mind the famous Roger Ebert quote about a movie and its length. The legendary film critic once wisely stated:
And that’s kind of the case with the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. They didn’t tend to overstay their welcome, and left plenty of room for spectacular set pieces, grand overacting, scenery chewing, and treasure-hunting storylines. Unless your movie has proper time to breathe, you can’t build toward a breath-taking stunt sequence like this unforgettable duel from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.
Think back to last year, when the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Top Gun: Maverick dominated box office and packed movie theaters. What are the odds that moviegoers returning to auditoriums to see that movie again and again wanted it to be shorter? If Bruckheimer accepted the note to shorten the film, maybe it’s the beach football scene that gets left on the cutting room floor, or the sequence where Maverick (Tom Cruise) runs the practice sequence himself to show the recruits it can be done. These are iconic, and they help make the movie what it was meant to be. So leave it alone, Hollywood. If it’s long, and it earns it, we’ll sit and watch!
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
