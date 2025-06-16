Sydney Sweeney Keeps Getting Asked About The Euphoria Season 3 Time Jump, And I Honestly Have So Many Questions

Euphoria’s long-delayed third season will not be airing as part the 2025 TV schedule but will likely debut in 2026. There aren’t too many specific plot details known about the upcoming episodes of the hit teen drama, but a first look at Zendaya's Rue, has been revealed. Also, it has been confirmed that there will be a time jump, though the exact duration is unknown. I've been thinkin a lot about what's to come and, as as Sydney Sweeney continues to get asked about the jump, I’m forming even more questions.

Due to the long wait between seasons and the heartbreaking death of main cast member Angus Cloud, Euphoria will be jumping ahead at least five years following the aftermath of the shocking Season 2 finale. This means that the characters will surely be in completely different places in their lives, including Sweeney’s Cassie. While speaking with Cosmopolitan, she expressed her excitement over the time jump and what it could possibly mean for Cassie:

I mean, this is my first time doing something like this. We did have a long time between season 1 and season 2, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me. I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited—I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life.

At the time she gave that interview, Sweeney likely didn’t know much or even anything about Season 3 in terms of Cassie’s storyline. But the last time fans saw the character, she and Maddy got into a pretty big fallout after Rue admitted that Cassie and Nate were hooking up, leading to a lot of fans hating Cassie. Then the whole situation with the play happened and all hell broke loose. So a question I need answered is where does Cassie stand with both Nate and Maddy at the start of Season 3?

Interestingly, during a more recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the Anyone But You actress got straight to the point about how Cassie’s doing, and honestly, I wouldn’t expect anything else:

Cassie is crazy. It’s the favorite version of her. She’s even worse.

This raises another question. Just how crazy is Cassie going to be, and why? Fans have already seen her go wild in the first two seasons, especially in regard to Nate and Maddy. I’m curious to see how Sweeney turns up the notch and how the writers choose to fill in the gaps between seasons. I'm expecting quite a bit of exposition.

Something that seems apparent, though is that Cassie may actually have found the one. Filming on Euphoria Season 3 kicked off earlier this year, and Sweeney has been pictured in a wedding dress on set. Sweeney couldn’t confirm or deny anything when Jimmy Fallon brought it up on The Tonight Show, even jokingly saying it “could be AI.” However, while talking to Entertainment Tonight, she did once again express her excitement over reprising Cassie and going along for the crazy ride:

We’re a few years in the future, and I honestly don’t know what else I’m allowed to say! I love Cassie. She’s such a fun, crazy character to play. Like as an actor, I always get so excited because she is just so multi-layered and I never know what choice and decision she’s going to make so it’s really fun just going along for her crazy roller coaster ride.

The wedding dress took my by surprise, and I now have questions as a result. Is Cassie actually getting married? Who is she getting married to? Did she somehow convince Nate to marry her, or did she find someone else?

Also, there's the possibility that this could all just be in Cassie's imagination, like when she imagined telling Maddy about Nate in the restroom. Then there’s the fact that she’s also been seen in a vintage car with Alexa Demie, which could mean that Cassie and Maddy’s friendship is repaired, or it could further fuel the notion that this is a dream of Cassie's perfect world.

Sydney Sweeney is certainly doing a fine job of keeping tight-lipped about the details. However, her com it sounds like Cassie will be going on quite the ride.

A lot can happen in the span of several years and I'm concerned that if Cassie is truly as "crazy" as Sydney Sweeney teases, then the time jump may not have been kind to her. Euphoria is a highly unpredictable show, so it's hard to say what producer Sam Levinson has in store.

Even though the wait has been excruciating, I’m more than excited to see what happens and where Cassie’s story is going in Season 3, especially in relation to that wedding dress. In the meantime, the first two seasons are streamable with a Max subscription.