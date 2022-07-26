Top Gun: Maverick Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Making Money At The Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick is the definition of a summer blockbuster. While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the amount of moviegoers going to their beloved cinemas, clearly a lot of people can’t help but want to see this long-awaited sequel on the big screen. Here are recent figures that prove that Top Gun: Maverick can’t and won’t stop making money at the box office.

As shared by Collider, Top Gun: Maverick is still flying high at the box office, and we’re only at the end of July. On the film’s ninth weekend, the Tom Cruise film made an impressive $16.4 million at the international box office in 65 markets, adding up to a total of $647.1 million in that category. Most of the weekend’s international earnings came from Korea, where the film has been out for five weekends and already brought in $53.3 million.

In other countries, Top Gun: Maverick has been in its ninth weekend, with the fighter pilot film making $2.4 million in Japan (total $72.7 million), $1.2 million in the United Kingdom (total $91.9 million), France and Australia both making $1.1 million respectively (the respective totals being $48.5 million and $58.8 million),and Germany making $865,000 (total $29.9 million). These numbers show that audiences still can’t get enough of the Top Gun sequel.

Top Gun: Maverick has been making box office history ever since its first day in theaters for being a big win for Paramount. For one thing, it had the best opening weekend ever for a Tom Cruise-led movie , making $124 million. Looking at more Cruise-related box office accomplishments, Top Gun: Maverick fulfilled Tom Cruise’s record of having a number one box office for five consecutive decades, and Maverick is also his highest grossing movie domestically . With Maverick also surpassing the $1 billion mark , this legacy-quel has clearly done incredibly well for itself.

What is it about Top Gun: Maverick that is making everyone want to see it? Well, it’s been 30 years since the last time we saw the character of Maverick up in the sky. The first film ended with him saying he wanted to teach at the TOPGUN school he trained at. The 2022 movie release allows us to see him in action as an instructor and still soaring in his fighter jet. Audiences can have an amazing cinematic experience of feeling like they are in the cockpit with Maverick and the other pilots. This summer hit also touches on important themes that can resonate with a number of viewers, like friendship loss, and the hauntings of our past. Fans have also said Top Gun: Maverick was an improvement over its predecessor , which is often rare to hear about a sequel.

Another reason audiences want to see Top Gun: Maverick is for its amazing cast. You clearly have Tom Cruise reprise his role as the adventurous Maverick, along with bringing back “Iceman” played by Val Kilmer . Whiplash’s Miles Teller plays the son of Maverick’s late best friend Goose , and Jennifer Connelly plays Maverick’s love interest . Other familiar new faces include Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Ed Harris. With a star-studded cast like this, it’s no wonder audiences are pouring into theaters.