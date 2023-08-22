Pirates Of The Caribbean Turned 20 This Year, And One Star Looked Back At Filming With Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp has had a long career as a character actor. But despite his long resume, his name will likely always be synonymous with his tenure playing Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. That property began with 2003’s Curse of the Black Pearl, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Pirates turned 20 this year, and one star looked back at filming with Depp. Let’s break it all down.

Johnny Depp’s performance as Jack Sparrow has been universally acclaimed, although studio execs thought he was actually drunk when filming Curse of the Black Pearl. That first movie featured an ensemble cast including Zoe Saldaña and actor Vince Lozano who played the pirate Jacoby. He recently spoke to MovieWeb about his experience on the movie, and working with the Edward Scissorhands actor. As he put it,

Hanging out with [other] pirates, telling stories, building some camaraderie, making jokes on each other of course. Hanging out with Geoffrey Rush, talking about acting, life; same thing with Johnny Depp. Asking him, 'How did you come up with this character? 'He would tell me stories about how he did it, jumping into a pool, coming out cold and thinking about how British musician Keith Richards moved his body. Johnny is one of the best people you’ll ever meet.

There you have it. While Saldaña has been open about struggles filming the first Pirates flick, that experience seemingly wasn’t universal. It sounds like Vince Lozano had a great time bringing the movie to life, and getting to bond with his co-stars including Geoffrey Rush and (of course) Johnny Depp himself.

These comments about Depp’s character are sure to go viral, especially given how many headlines he’s been making over the last few years. Johnny Depp’s legal battle against Amber Heard has in some ways dwarfed his long resume, partly because fans were able to watch them face off in court via television . There are a number of allegations about the 60 year-old actor, although Lozano thinks he’s “one of the best people” that one could ever meet.

Despite these headlines and controversies, Johnny Depp still has a strong contingent of loyal fans. Some of those fans have been petitioning to see him return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, although there’s been no indication that Disney is planning to move forward with him. Although the House of Mouse was reportedly developing a few Pirates projects, one of which might be starring Margot Robbie .