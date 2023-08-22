Pirates Of The Caribbean Turned 20 This Year, And One Star Looked Back At Filming With Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow debuted on the big screen 20 years ago with Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl.
Actor Johnny Depp has had a long career as a character actor. But despite his long resume, his name will likely always be synonymous with his tenure playing Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. That property began with 2003’s Curse of the Black Pearl, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Pirates turned 20 this year, and one star looked back at filming with Depp. Let’s break it all down.
Johnny Depp’s performance as Jack Sparrow has been universally acclaimed, although studio execs thought he was actually drunk when filming Curse of the Black Pearl. That first movie featured an ensemble cast including Zoe Saldaña and actor Vince Lozano who played the pirate Jacoby. He recently spoke to MovieWeb about his experience on the movie, and working with the Edward Scissorhands actor. As he put it,
There you have it. While Saldaña has been open about struggles filming the first Pirates flick, that experience seemingly wasn’t universal. It sounds like Vince Lozano had a great time bringing the movie to life, and getting to bond with his co-stars including Geoffrey Rush and (of course) Johnny Depp himself.
These comments about Depp’s character are sure to go viral, especially given how many headlines he’s been making over the last few years. Johnny Depp’s legal battle against Amber Heard has in some ways dwarfed his long resume, partly because fans were able to watch them face off in court via television. There are a number of allegations about the 60 year-old actor, although Lozano thinks he’s “one of the best people” that one could ever meet.
Despite these headlines and controversies, Johnny Depp still has a strong contingent of loyal fans. Some of those fans have been petitioning to see him return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, although there’s been no indication that Disney is planning to move forward with him. Although the House of Mouse was reportedly developing a few Pirates projects, one of which might be starring Margot Robbie.
Following the defamation verdict, Depp has been keeping busy as both a musician and filmmaker. His first post-trial movie recently premiered, and he’s also directing a movie with Al Pacino. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
