The Petition To Johnny Depp Back To Pirates Of The Caribbean Has Seemingly Fallen Short Of Its Final Goal

Actor Johnny Depp has been making countless headlines over the last few years, thanks to his long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. This became especially true when their defamation case went to trial, and the court of public opinion also drew its own conclusion. Fans have made a few petitions in response, including a popular one pleading for the 59 year-old actor to be reinstated as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Although that petition to get Depp back in Pirates has seemingly fallen short of its final goal.

The petition to get Johnny Depp back in his signature Pirates of the Caribbean role comes from the popular website Change.org . It’s actually quite popular online, and at the time of writing this story has over 880k digital signatures. This number was boosted as a result of the defamation trial. But it failed to reach the 1 million goal, which would have made it one of the most top-signed petitions on the entire website. Although it doesn’t seem like Disney is particularly taking this petition into consideration either way.

Johnny Depp starred as Captain Jack Sparrow in five Pirates of the Caribbean movies, spanning over a decade of time. While Disney is currently developing two different projects from the franchise, neither one is expected to feature the Edward Scissorhands actor back in his most iconic role. That’s where the petition comes in, which reads:

He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine no Jack Sparrow at all? No epic entry scores, no humorous dialogues and the guy with the most good and bad luck at the same time? Don't they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon. Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl!

Of course, this isn’t the only super popular Change.org petition that’s about Johnny Depp. Another one calls for Warner Bros. to fire Amber Heard from the Aquaman franchise . Those Depp fans claim it’s not fair that he was fired as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, while Heard will appear in Aquaman 2. For comparison, that petition has 4 million signatures.

What these two online petitions prove is just how public the legal battle with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp truly was. With cameras in the courtroom , every shot of testimony from the two A-listers was available for public consumption. What resulted was countless memes and even Starbucks tip cups about the trial , which stood in stark juxtaposition to the serious allegations of abuse made by both parties.