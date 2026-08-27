Every Clue In This Crossword Puzzle Is About The Princess Bride
How well do you know The Princess Bride?
There are just some movies that I'll never grow tired of watching, and The Princess Bride is one of them. Between its outstanding cast, the best quotes from the movie, the beautiful score, and more, The Princess Bride has everything. So for this week's movie quiz, I decided to dedicate every clue to the 1989 movie. If you've seen it enough times, you should be able to solve every question.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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