I Have Even More FOMO About Hallmark Filming In Beautiful Locations After Henry Czerny Dropped These Comments

It’s practically impossible not to get swept away by Lacey Chabert’s new Hallmark+ series Paris Is Always a Good Idea. Her character has four handsome potential love interests, for one thing, but there’s actually a much bigger perk for the actress and her co-stars — the series filmed on location in France, Spain and Ireland. The cast spoke with CinemaBlend about the romance series, whose season finale will hit the 2026 TV schedule next week, and my FOMO is stronger than ever after hearing Henry Czerny’s comments about the experience.

Henry Czerny plays Glenn Martin in Paris Is Always a Good Idea, who is the father of Lacey Chabert’s Chelsea. The six-episode series is an adaptation of a novel by Jenn McKinlay, but in the book, Chelsea’s father and sister do not accompany her on her overseas trip to reconnect with former lovers. So when I spoke with Henry Czerny, I had to ask him how happy he was that Hallmark made that change. He was jubilant as he responded:

Actually, see me now? I can't smile anymore because I smiled so much when I found that out that all my smiling was used up for the rest of my life. But it was good. It was worth it. I loved it. Great locations, and I think that the series captures the beauty and the romance of those locations very well, and the complexity of those locations.

Henry Czerny has had a long career with plenty of impressive projects like Clear and Present Danger, Revenge, Scream VI and several Mission: Impossible films, so for him to be this enthusiastic about the book-to-screen adaptation's shoot means quite a lot.

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That excitement continued to show through when I asked if he'd faced any challenges while filming overseas. He said:

Yes, staying at work. Because it was just so gorgeous. Mind you, where we were filming was gorgeous. They didn't choose to shoot in Ireland, Paris and Spain to stay in some studio, so you were almost always outside in an amazing historic, romantic environment, be that Ireland or Spain or Paris, of course.

Yeah, I guess when you’re just surrounded by European beauty and culture like the Paris Is Always a Good Idea cast members were, it would be kind of a bummer to still have to actually get work done. At least — as the actor pointed out — they got to film out amongst all of the beauty, rather than being stuck on a sound stage.

If they’re trying to make a European vacation look good, they’ve more than done their job. Not even hearing about the storm that plagued Lacey Chabert’s Eiffel Tower scene is enough to deter my yearning. Between that and knowing Chabert got to live at Disney for a month while filming her upcoming Christmas movie, it’s almost too much.

Be sure to tune in as Paris Is Always a Good Idea wraps on the Hallmark schedule. The season finale will hit Hallmark+ on Thursday, August 27, and I can pretty much guarantee the FOMO won’t end with the series.