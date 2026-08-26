I Didn't See It Coming When Tom Brady Became A Leather Pants Guy, But I Don't Hate It

Tom Brady has seemingly had one of the most interesting post-retirement lives of any ex-professional athlete. Since retiring (for the second time) in early 2023, the future hall of famer has jumped into sports commentary, headlined a widely streamed Netflix roast and even engaged in a war of words with Logan Paul. Brady’s also been changing his fashion sense a bit and is now adding a bold element to his wardrobe: leather pants. I wasn’t expecting the NFL icon to start wearing such trousers, but he seems to enjoy them.

It seems that 49-year-old Brady is now in his Gucci era or, at least, that’s the vibe I’m getting based on his recent photoshoot. That very fashion brand shared a photo to Instagram, and it shows the clean-cut former New England Patriot sporting both leather pants and a leather jacket. It’s a serious fashion statement, and one that seems to have the approval of more than a few fans speaking out in the comment section. Take a look at the snapshot for yourself:

A post shared by GUCCI (@gucci) A photo posted by on

Now, I definitely don’t think I could pull off that look but, I must say, the 7-time Super Bowl winner manages to wear it quite nicely. The actor also recently took part in an interview with GQ and discussed his newfound interest in pants made from that firm and flexible material:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Yeah, I’d never really done leather on leather before, but there are some leather pants in my closet now. I thought, ‘Damn, that’s actually really comfortable.’ I could see why people wear this. It’s definitely a different look. It felt more like a uniform—there was a rigidity and a structure to it, like my football uniform.

I’d argue that it’s not uncommon to see people wearing leather jackets but, from my vantage point, matching pants are a bit more rare. Of course, I’m far from a fashion critic, and I’m all for anyone wearing what they feel comfortable in. With that in mind, if the famed Tampa Bay Buccaneers alum wants to wear the pants, then all power to him. Of course, I would expect Brady to only pull out these sorts of pants on specific occasions. Think more of like a fun night in Italy than an outing at the Indy 500.

Something I definitely don’t envision is Brady wearing leather when he participates in any sports-centric activities. He may not be hitting the gridiron like he used to, but the man is still in very good shape. Anyone who needs evidence of that needn’t look any further than the viral video of him sprinting in his 40s. Surely leather would slow him down a bit if he were tossing the old pigskin around a bit.

All in all, though, it seems Tom Brady is indeed settling right into this new era in his life. His body of work is clearly expanding as well as his closet. The world seems to be his oyster, and I’m curious to see what this former athlete (who’s also single now) does next.