James Gunn Sparked Lex Luthor Theories With Man Of Tomorrow Wrap Post, And I’m Scratching My Head

Though the superhero movie rumor mill may be currently inundated with hearsay about Avengers: Doomsday ahead of the 2026 film’s release date, there is more than enough Man of Tomorrow speculation about the cast and more to go around , and I’m sure those conversations will only become more prominent as the months pass. As such, it’s always a plus when director James Gunn gives fans updates directly from the set.

Case in point: Gunn dropped quite the doozy by revealing that principal photography has now concluded for the Superman sequel, which kicked off production in April. That’ll allow for nearly a full year of pre-production and additional filming ahead of the upcoming DC movie’s release date of July 9, 2027, and is definitely worth celebrating for the cast, crew and fandom. I only wish I had a setting as gorgeous as they did to engage in such celebrating, as seen in the theory-sparking post seen below.

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

Nothing like a dip in some lovely waters to de-Lex Luthorize yourself. Or at least that's what I read in a book somewhere, as I'm not Lex Luthor myself. [Whistles menacingly...I mean innocently.] But wait! Is this really just an innocent look at the film's co-star cooling off, or could it possibly be a clue for the end of the entire movie?

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I know, I know. It's probably the former. But here to make the case for the latter point is The James Gunn Instagram Post Comment Section. (Available to perform at weddings and other events.) Quite a few people chimed in with questions, assumptions and confident declarations that the filmmaker's pics imply that Man of Tomorrow will end with Lex Luthor being sent(enced) to the Salvation prison dimension that Peacemaker Season 2 ended on.

oh Lex Luthor sending to Planet Salvation? 🤔 - @alexandrematiasreal

Salvation? - @mike_h849

Is that where i think it could be 👀☮️ - @yvngbadger71

That has to be Salvation - @venomhology

Lex in salvation as the ending shot?

Yeah I need the peak - @sanvidvaidya

Yeah I need the peak - @sanvidvaidya Oh this forest is DEFINITELY Salvation. - @helio.hd

What the ?!??!? Was Lex thrown onto Salvation? - @sherry.dongg

I would call these photos major quasi-spoilers, but I’ve been assuming said location since the ‘Peacemaker’ S2 (series??) finale. - @docdaytona_108

Wheres my goat peacemaker - @ujjwalrko619

Could this location surrounding Gunn and his all-star crew potentially be one where Salvation-set scenes were filmed? Sure, in that it's outside in lush nature and not in the concrete jungle of Metropolis or the desolate cold surrounding the Fortress of Solitude. But it could also...just be somewhere outdoors on Earth. There's plenty of that kind of thing here, after all.

Also, I guess James Gunn could have filmed the last shot of the movie on the last day of production, and then felt safe enough to share that exact location with his social media followers, despite all of his efforts to keep spoilers as limited as possible. But is that really the most likely way that things went?

Even if this location is filmed to be Salvation in Man of Tomorrow, I highly doubt that the movie will end with Lex being sent there, if only because I don't for a second think that Gunn would show us anything this early that could realistically lead to such presumptions. So if I have to make an argument for the Salvation comments, I'd rather hope to see Lex and others show up on the pocket planet to find Peacemaker and bring him into the fight against Brainiac.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Lanterns' John Stewart is in the mix, and also maybe possibly Blue Beetle, I don't see why John Cena's skull-crushing vigilante should be left out.

To lean even more into the conspiracy theory-ness of it all, look at the two DCU stars who commented on the post:

STEVE AGEE: 👏👏

👏👏 ROBERT PATRICK: 👏👏👏

Both are Peacemaker stars, naturally. I don't want to go all-in on theorizing that one or more other stars from the show will be in Man of Tomorrow, but this would be a good starting point if I did. Or I guess Gunn's wife Jennifer Holland would be the best starting point. In any case, I still don't wanna.

Man of Tomorrow is set to join a bunch of other 2027 releases when it hits theaters on July 9.