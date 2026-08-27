One Unexpected Consequence To Taylor Lautner And His Wife Rocking The Same Name

Did you know there are two Taylor Lautners, and they are married to each other? When the Twilight star met his wife, she was Taylor Dome, but when the couple tied the knot in November 2022, they started legally rocking the same name. And how the heck?

Once, Taylor Lautner (the actor) was asked if it gets annoying to now share the same name with his wife. Here’s what he had to say:

No, it’s just only starting to, because now that we officially have the same exact name, packages are becoming tough. Like, the holiday season is upon us. We need to figure something out because when I’m buying stuff for her, and she’s buying stuff for me, we’re going to have some surprises spoiled if we open the wrong Taylor Lautner package.

Lautner explained what it’s like on the Great Guys podcast. And, yeah, this makes sense. Apparently they differentiate themselves with friends and family by going by Boy Tay and Girl Tay, but that doesn’t work with mail. I wonder if the fact that they have middle names helps at all? The Twilight star’s is reportedly Daniel, and his wife’s is Renee. But then the former teen idol also pointed this out:

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Other than that, I’d say the TSA, airports are a little, they’ll be like, ‘So which one of you is Taylor?’ And we’re like, ‘Both of us.’ And they’re like, ‘OK, OK, but which one of you is Taylor Lautner?’ ‘Also, both of us.’ They’re like, ‘This seems fishy, we’re going to send you to security,' and we literally have to explain ourselves.

Two Taylor Lautners does kind of seem suspicious, doesn’t it? As he shared in this story, sometimes officials simply don’t believe that they would have the same name, and they’ve had to stop and explain before.

Funny enough, his wife isn’t even the first Taylor he’s been with before. He famously dated Taylor Swift for a couple of months back in 2009. A few years ago, Swift actually asked him to be in her music video for “I Can See You”. His wife (who’s a big Swiftie) ended up going to the set with him, and they recreated the Spider-Man pointing meme between the three of them.

These days, the Taylor Lautners are expecting their first child together, and of course the joke that’s been going around is whether they’ll also name their baby girl Taylor. I’m going to guess they will stop at two Taylors. But can you imagine? Check out the couple at their baby shower earlier this month:

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) A photo posted by on

The Taylors met thanks to the actor's sister, who set her brother up after meeting Girl Tay at church. The couple went public with their relationship back in 2018, and boy Lautner proposed to her back in November 2021 before they got married a year later.

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While she was a registered nurse when they met, she’s since pivoted to work in digital media full-time. Currently, both Lautners host a podcast together called The Squeeze, which focuses on topics of mental health and wellness. Girl Tay has recently been openly sharing her pregnancy journey on the podcast as well.

Hey, at least their kid won’t be confused. To her, they’ll simply be mom and dad!