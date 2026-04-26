Project Hail Mary’s Andy Weir Was Asked About How Handsome Ryan Gosling Is, And His Response Cracked Me Up

There are plenty of things one expects to hear when an author talks about major book-to-screen adaptations of their work. You know, stuff about story changes, casting choices, maybe even how weird it is seeing their characters come to life on screen. What I didn’t expect was Ryan Gosling's good looks to get such amusingly prominent attention from Project Hail Mary’s author Andy Weir.

During a panel at BookCon (via People), Andy Weir, the author behind the novel that inspired the box office juggernaut Project Hail Mary, was asked a very straightforward question: Is Gosling actually that handsome in person? The moment quickly turned into one of those unexpectedly great soundbites. He responded:

I would say more. I'm straight, but we all have our limits.

That’s it. That’s the answer. And honestly, it kind of says everything it needs to. The crowd reportedly got a kick out of it, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s such a simple, off-the-cuff response, but so relatable, at least for plenty of like-minded people. More like Gaga Land, amirite?

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Not that Weir was only focused on such casting aesthetics, distracting though they may be. The popular author also spoke about his involvement in the Project Hail Mary film, which stars the Notebook alum as Ryland Grace, a science teacher-turned-astronaut tasked with saving humanity. Unlike some authors who take a hands-off approach, Weir was deeply involved in the process, offering feedback throughout development, production, and editing. He added:

I was there for the whole shoot. I was giving notes and feedback on the screenplay before that, and then after that, I gave notes in the edits… I was a very active participant and so that feels good because I feel like I was one of the team that made this movie, which I think came out really well.

That level of involvement gave him a front-row seat to how the film came together, including how much of the final product was shaped by the actors themselves. According to Weir, Gosling and his co-stars didn’t just stick to the script.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The writer noted that a surprising amount of the movie came from ad-libbed moments, with Gosling and James Ortiz, who voices the alien character Rocky, riffing off each other in ways that went beyond what was originally written. Weir explained that kind of spontaneity ended up shaping the film in a big way:

It was seeing the production that made me realize how much of the creative energy in the project comes just from the performance… The actors, they don't just read the lines and perform the correct emotion, they're actually part of the creation of the story.

So, is Gosling as handsome in real life as he is on screen? It sure sounds like that's the Drive-ing notion. But for Andy Weir, it’s clearly about more than that. It’s the full experience of working with him, being around that kind of presence, and watching the creative process unfold up close that left the biggest impression.

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Project Hail Mary is still tearing up the 2026 movie calendar box office, so if you want to see Ryan Gosling on the big screen in all his charm, you’ve still got time, as the hit sci-fi movie isn't leaving theaters just yet.