Watch Ryan Gosling Put A Project Hail Mary Twist On His Infamous La La Land Poster

As of late, Ryan Gosling has been promoting his latest film – the 2026 movie schedule entry Project Hail Mary. Over the years, Gosling has found truly creative and funny ways to drum up buzz for his films, and that’s certainly been the case this time around as well. One of the more recent pieces of promo for the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-directed book-to-screen adaptation really takes the cake, though. Gosling used the film to somewhat create his well-known La La Land poster, and the results are downright perfect.

It’s honestly surreal to think that this year will mark the 10th anniversary of La La Land, so it’s somewhat appropriate that Gosling wants to take a moment to pay homage that poster. The original one-sheet for Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical dramedy shows Gosling’s character (Sebastian) in mid dance with Emma Stone’s character (Amelia). In lampooning that poster, Gosling decided to strike that same pose but do it alongside the alien Rocky from Project Hail Mary. A BTS clip of the shoot was shared to Instagram:

A post shared by Project Hail Mary (@projecthailmary) A photo posted by on

Given that I’m someone who loves a good parody or an instance in which someone merely finds a quirky way to honor a film or TV show, this really speaks to me. I love that the Hail Mary marketing team put in the effort to make all of this happen. What really makes me smile is to see the puppeteer for Rocky working his magic to help position the character accordingly. I’d say that the group’s efforts definitely paid off, as the finished poster is excellent:

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A post shared by Project Hail Mary (@projecthailmary) A photo posted by on

What’s wild is that I would actually pay serious money to watch a musical in which Gosling shares scenes with a rock creature. Of course, I’m not sure Rocky could actually hold much of a tune, but the thought of such a film delights me to no end. Still, if anyone actually wants to see Gosling in a sweet musical about the highs and lows of working in Tinseltown, they can just watch the movie that inspired this Project Hail Mary poster.

More on Project Hail Mary (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios) Project Hail Mary Review: I Hate To Be The ‘Book Is Better’ Guy, But…

La La Land remains a fixture within the pop culture lexicon (and not just because of that infamous Oscars moment involving the acclaimed Moonlight). Chazelle’s direction was praised, with critics lauding the movie for the way in which it drew from the beloved musicals of yesteryear. While Gosling has spoken highly about his experience making the movie, he’s ironically also been honest about how flubbing a pose for the poster “haunts” him. I’d say he made up for that with the new poster he just helped craft.

In all seriousness, though, dancing and singing aren’t present within Project Hail Mary. Based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel of the same name, the movie sees Ryan Gosling play Dr. Ryland Grace, an astronaut who wakes up amidst an interstellar mission with no memory of his identity or the mission’s purpose. Thus far, early reactions to PHM have been very positive, and creatives like Edgar Wright and Josh Gad have been praising it.

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So, while audiences may not actually get to see Ryan Gosling dance with Rocky against the backdrop of a moon-lit night, what they’ll get is an exciting and heartwarming space adventure. Anyone who does want to experience that still imagine it, though, while appreciating the poster that was created.

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Check out Project Hail Mary when it soars into theaters on March 20. In the meantime, fans can also stream La La Land with a Prime Video subscription.