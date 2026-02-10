Project Hail Mary's Writer Just Responded To All Those Concerns About The Trailer Giving Away 'A Spoiler'
Project Hail Mary has not been trying to hide one of the movie's biggest twists.
If you haven't seen the trailers for Project Hail Mary, then you may wish to avoid this “spoiler” even if the author doesn’t think it is one.
One of the movies on the 2026 film schedule that’s getting a lot of buzz right now is Project Hail Mary. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and is based on a book written by Andy Weir, who previously had his first book, The Martian, made into one of the best science fiction movies ever. Project Hail Mary looks to be pretty amazing in its own right, but some fans have a problem.
Some have been a little annoyed with the marketing surrounding Project Hail Mary because the trailer for the film gives away something that many see as a significant spoiler. However, in a new video posted on X, author Andy Weir assures fans that they need not worry about a spoiler because the character in question shouldn’t be considered a spoiler. He explained…
I’ve been intentionally vague up to this point, but if you’ve read this far, I’ll assume you already know the situation either because you’ve read the book or seen the Project Hail Mary trailer. Project Hail Mary deals with a scientist and teacher, played by Ryan Gosling, who is sent on a desperate mission into outer space in an attempt to find a solution to a problem that threatens Earth. However, while on his mission, he meets an alien spacecraft with a single occupant, whom he calls Rocky. Rocky is on the same mission for his race, so the two work together.
While Andy Weir isn’t calling this detail a spoiler” there have certainly been those that do. Especially since, because Weir’s other two novels are fairly “hard” science fiction, i.e. based in reality and real science as possible, the addition of extra terrestrial life in Project Hail Mary was certainly a surprise to many readers who simply weren’t expecting such a detail from him.
While being surprised by the alien life in Project Hail Mary might have been fun for some who have had that spoiled, it’s certainly true, especially based on those same trailers, that the film is about the relationship between these two characters. So not revealing it ultimately wouldn’t let the movie show what it really is.
Nobody likes spoilers, but it's also nearly impossible to go into a movie blind. We all want to know what a movie is about because it helps us decide what movies to make a priority. In this case, what's going on in Project Hail Mary is probably more important to reveal than to hide.
