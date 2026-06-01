Lex Luthor's Power Suit From Man Of Tomorrow Has Been Revealed, And I'm As Hyped As Fans Are

Man of Tomorrow is officially filming, as the upcoming DCU Chapter 1 installment kicked off production in Atlanta this past April. Unsurprisingly, writer/director James Gunn has been keeping fans in the loop with occasional behind-the-scenes tidbits. The filmmaker’s latest tease is quite a doozy, though, as he revealed the first look at Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor in his power suit. My excitement over this first look is through the roof, and it can only be matched by the various fans who’ve since reacted to Gunn’s post.

Gunn showed off the sweet-looking costume by way of a post he shared to Instagram on Monday. The simple shot shows Hoult clad in Luthor’s classic green armor while standing on sand against a dimly lit background. Gunn shared this show “live from the set of Man of Tomorrow,” I have to say that this is a “fit check” I can certainly get behind. Check out the post for yourself and try to contain your excitement afterwards:

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

This live-action variation of Lex’s armor – most commonly known as a “warsuit” in the comics – looks pretty much as some would probably imagine. Nevertheless, that doesn’t in any way dim the hype I’m feeling for this aspect of the upcoming superhero movie. Clearly, I’m not alone as plenty of admirers took to the comments section to share thoughts of approval. Take a look at some of the glowing responses:

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I can’t stop smiling. 😍- heyitsjennalynn

THE WAR SUIT! Nicholas looks incredible!🙌🏽🔥 - giselle_barajas1234

Lex is looking 👌 - dcworld_

The cosplayers (including me) will have a hard time paying for a suit like this 🥹 - n4traven

This looks like it was literally ripped straight out of a comic, I feel like a kid on Christmas!! 😍❤️ - kaleightalty

Wow. Now this is amazing. Can’t wait to see Lex flying around and fighting in his armor. 😍 - wondervaughn_1

In James Gunn we trust 🙏🏾🥹🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 - dreallenmusic

More on Lex Luthor (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) I Like Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor Way Better Than Other DC Villains, And There Are A Few Specific Reasons Why

Lex Luthor’s warsuit made its formal debut within the pages of Action Comics #544 in June 1983 and, over the years, Luthor has used the armor in an attempt to match Superman’s abilities in battle. I’ve enjoyed seeing various iterations of the suit over the years and, honestly, my first experience with it was the version worn by the DC Animated Universe’s Lex. That version greatly differs from that of the comics, from which the DCU outfit takes major inspiration. James Gunn and his production team’s apparent dedication to replicating the costume is definitely admirable and much appreciated.

Since Gunn’s Superman sequel was announced, plot details have locked up tighter than any trinket in the Fortress of Solitude. The information that has been revealed, though, suggests that the Man of Steel will have to team up with Luthor in order to take down the villainous Brainiac (played by Lars Eidinger). Gunn has also shared some details on Luthor’s future in this continuity, and what’s exciting is that it sounds like he’s keen on making him a layered character as opposed to just a mustache-twirling antagonist.

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The notion of Nicolas Hoult’s Lex and David Corenswet’s Supes working together delights me to no end, and I can’t wait to see how that plays out on the big screen. And, with the reveal of the suit, it’s clear to see that Luthor will have some serious assistance whenever he comes across any kinds of threats. I want to go into this film as clean as possible, of course, though I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want James Gunn to drop any additional cool BTS photos in the lead-up to the release next year.

Man of Tomorrow is set to open in theaters on July 9, 2027. In the meantime, check out Supergirl, which opens this coming June 26, and stream Superman and other DCU titles using an HBO Max subscription.