How Well Does Jacob Elordi Get Along With Kendall Jenner's 'Inner Circle'? What's Happening, And Why It's 'Important'

Jacob Elordi is having quite the year, following up his Oscar-nominated performance in Frankenstein with another hit movie, concluding his run on Euphoria with a “heavy” Nate Jacobs-centered episode, and those Bond 26 rumors. Oh, and there’s the matter of his new romance with Kendall Jenner. So what’s going on with those two, and how does he get along with Jenner’s friends and family?

Things seem to be heating up between Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, sources suggest, and getting the approval of the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family — not to mention Kendall’s friends — is a big part of that. An insider tells Page Six:

One of the biggest things for Kendall when she dates someone is how they fit in with the people closest to her because her friends and inner circle really mean everything to her. [Kendall’s been bringing Jacob] around a lot more with her close friends, Kylie [Jenner], the people she spends the most time with and everyone genuinely likes him.

It makes sense that Kylie Jenner gives her stamp of approval to her sister’s new relationship, since she apparently made quite the “alpha sister” move to get the two together. Kylie allegedly crossed paths with Jacob Elordi during awards season, when she accompanied her partner of three years Timothée Chalamet to the ceremonies. It was there that she apparently set up double-dates for the four of them.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were allegedly seen at dinner in Montecito recently with Justin and Hailey Bieber and other friends, which came after a night out with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet on May 16. According to the alleged insider:

They’ve all hung out a bunch of times and everybody gets along really well so it’s made them even closer. [Elordi is] super easy going and down to earth, he goes with the flow and pretty much gets along with everybody so it’s never felt forced or awkward at all.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have even vacationed together, as paparazzi snapped photos of the two spending some alone time together on the beach in Hawaii, sharing a bottle of wine.

This romance has apparently been going on for quite a few months now, but Kendell Jenner was reportedly “hesitant” about striking up a relationship because they’ve been friends for quite a while. However, knowing how important it is for her partner to get along with her inner circle, it doesn’t sound like the worst idea for Kendall to date people from within that group, right?

It certainly seems to be working out for them so far — just watch out for that Kardashian curse, Jacob!

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Kendall Jenner always keeps her relationships private, so I’m not expecting any kind of hard launch anytime soon, but if you want to see more of Jacob Elordi, the Euphoria Season 3 is streaming with an HBO Max subscription after its finale aired May 31, with fans split over its controversial ending.

As for Kendall Jenner, you can see more of her on The Kardashians, streaming with a Hulu subscription.