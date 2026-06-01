Nate Bargatze’s The Breadwinner Has A Rough Rotten Tomatoes Score, But Audiences Really Disagree

Nate Bargatze, who’s worked as a comedian for years now, has been picking up some significant professional momentum as of late, and he just notched a major milestone. This weekend marked the release of the comedy film The Breadwinner, which is Bargetze’s feature film debut. However, the film’s reception hasn’t been so glowing, as critics have mostly panned it, leading to a low Rotten Tomatoes score. Those feelings don’t seem to extend to general viewers, though, as the audience number is actually quite impressive.

Reviews for The Breadwinner began to drop just days ago, and many pundits criticized the film’s plot and referred to some of the jokes and gags as “stale.” As it stands, the Eric Appel-directed film holds a 25% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes as a result of that negative buzz. On the other hand, though, the audience score, as of this writing, sits at 87%, signifying a notable disconnect between the general public’s thoughts and those of film journalists.

As for what’s seemingly appealing to audiences about the film, more than a few users have referred to the film as “funny,” and some also make note of the movie’s family-friendly nature. That tone falls in line with Bargatze's (quotable) brand of comedy, as he’s long been described as a “clean comic.” Based on the comments, even those who admitted the film wasn’t the best still referred to it as “cute” or pointed to other endearing qualities. On top of all that, Bargatze also seems to be receiving praise for his first turn as a leading man.

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

This, of course, is far from the first time a movie has seemingly divided critics and general audiences, and it’s even happened with a few titles from the 2026 movie schedule. Michael is a prime example, as audiences seemed to love Antoine Fuqua’s music biopic amid tepid reviews from pundits. All in all, this situation involving Bargatze’s movie marks yet another example of how tastes can certainly differ amongst viewers.

Co-written and co-produced by Nate Bargatze, The Breadwinner sees the comic play family man Nate Wilcox, who must keep watch over his house and three daughters while his wife (Mandy Moore) pursues a major business opportunity. Hinjinks eventually ensue, as Nate attempts to perform the tasks his spouse usually handles. Based on the negative reviews of the movie, many critics are of the thinking that the premise is outdated and features clichés.

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While the film may have its supporters, that energy apparently hasn’t propelled its box office numbers. Ahead of the movie’s release Bargatze developed a plan to make tickets affordable for prospective viewers. Ultimately, the past weekend saw horror flicks Backrooms and Obsession hit big with moviegoers and, all the while, The Breadwinner opened with only $7.5 million worldwide. That sum came below early projections, which pegged the film to open with at least $19 million. And, to add further context about that performance, the Sony-released film reportedly has a $25 million production budget.

Because of the reception to Nate Bargatze’s film thus far, it’s difficult not to wonder if its theatrical run will be short. Whatever the case, Bargatze has now set foot within the realm of moviemaking, and I’m curious as to how he might proceed with that aspect of his career following the divided reception to The Breadwinner. On that note, the film remains in theaters, and viewers can make up their own mind on it.