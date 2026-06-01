The Reason Why Kenan Thompson’s Stayed On SNL For So Long Is Way More Harrowing Than You'd Guess
I definitely understand where he's coming from.
Kenan Thompson has found plenty of success throughout his career, having broken into the entertainment industry as a child actor and even co-headlined his own show. Of course, now, Thompson is widely known for his work on Saturday Night Live – a show he joined back in 2003 and remains a part of. Thompson is now the longest running cast member in the show’s history, and some may wonder why he’s stuck with it for over two decades. The beloved star recently shared a part of his reasoning, and it’s a bit heart-wrenching.
Through the years, Thompson has shared plenty of positive thoughts on working at SNL, and he mostly seems to enjoy the work. However, there’s also an economic factor to this as well. Thompson recently appeared on an episode of Bullseye with Jesse Thor and discussed his career, including both the peaks and valleys he’s experienced. When asked if he still thought about the periods when work was scarce for him, the Good Burger icon shared some raw feelings:
Kenan Thompson made his debut as one of the OG members of Nickelodeon’s All That in 1994 and, from there, he truly emerged as a marquee, young star. He eventually parlayed that into Kenan & Kel as well as roles in several movies and guest spots on TV shows. However, Thompson did go through something of a professional drought, however, before landing his role on SNL. It’s the reminder of that period in his life that apparently helps fuel his decision to stick with the NBC staple:
Such harrowing comments really reframe the way I look at Thompson’s long-standing position within SNL’s ranks. Even though he’s apparently enjoyed the opportunity to delight audiences with sketches like “Black Jeopardy!” and “What’s Up with That?” But, like anyone, Thompson also wants career stability, and that’s definitely understandable in a business that can be unpredictable. It’s also worth noting that Thompson is a proud father of two daughters, and he has to think about their well-being, too.
Regardless of the financial aspect of Thompson’s decision to stay On Saturday Night Live, I’m just glad he’s still there. It is, in some ways, hard to believe he’s been with the show for over 20 years, especially since the writers still manage to craft great material for him. The only “milestone” Thompson jokes that he still has to hit is to become the only star to never leave the show. I certainly wouldn’t be mad if he wanted to stay longer (and I’d like to think his financial portfolio would benefit from that as well).
Check out Kenan Thompson’s extensive work on SNL by streaming seasons of the sketch comedy show using a Peacock subscription. Let’s also hope nothing changes and that Thompson is still a member of the cast when the show returns for Season 52 this fall amid the 2026 TV schedule.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Kenan Thompson's excellent body of work on SNL is just one of the reasons fans should sign up for Peacock TV. Plans start at $7.99 a month, and customers can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to enjoy ad-free streams along with the option to choice titles to watch offline.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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