The New Lobo Popcorn Bucket Is Sweet, But Fans Are Pointing Out One Obvious Problem

I'm so thrilled that Lobo is finally making his debut in DC movies with Supergirl, and he seems to get a lot of attention in recent trailers (sorry, Krypto). The fan-favorite bounty hunter is also getting some love when it comes to merchandise, and I'm not just talking about action figures. The character -- who's played by Jason Momoa -- is now the basis of an awesome popcorn bucket that's on the way, but fans are also noticing one downside.

Themed movie popcorn buckets are all the rage, as someone would be hard-pressed to find a high-profile title on the 2026 movie schedule that doesn't have one. On that note, thanks to @DCFilmNews, we have an early look at one of the offerings from Supergirl, and it's a comic-accurate version of Lobo on his bike, which will be offered by multiple theater chains. Take a look at it in the X post below and witness the "Main Man" as you've never seen him before:

New look at the Lobo Popcorn Bucket for 'SUPERGIRL'. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nbt5eBs0NlMay 30, 2026

That's definitely a sweet piece of merch, and it's definitely unique amongst other containers. Also, it makes complete sense that a character like Lobo would be the basis of a bucket, considering held such appeal amongst comic fans over the years. All in all, this movie tie-in item just feels like a no-brainer, and I'm glad it's being rolled out and that fans can get one.

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While I can imagine plenty of people picking up that container, a number of them are still pointing out one caveat -- that it doesn't seem to be able to hold much popcorn. Commenters who reacted to the X post as well as Reddit users pointed out that aspect of the Lobo bucket. Take a look at what some of them are saying:

Not to be too critical, but that hardly qualifies for a 'bucket' - @Ryans_Ramblings

This is just a toy. This isn’t a popcorn bucket. You could take a 1981 X-wing fighter and throw eight kernels of popcorn in the cockpit. - @BillyDShilliums

Frustrated it’s basically a toy more than a bucket. - u/Wonka824

I appreciate the creativity of it. It's better than slapping the poster of the movie on a bucket. This however is a toy. There really doesnt seem a difference between this and a toy you'd find on a Target shelf - The-Prime-Snacker

Oh wow you can’t fit anything in there lmao - @FilmIndexMedia

Those are totally valid points but, in fairness, creating a Lobo bucket -- complete with the character's signature bike -- is tricky. It's also worth mentioning that there have been other franchises that have had buckets that are stylish but somewhat on the smaller side. I've seen Shrek popcorn buckets that fit into that category and, of course, even the viral Dune 2 popcorn bucket doesn't actually hold that much of the salty snack.

While fans may point out popcorn buckets that don't seem to be wholly functional, I don't think moviegoers are buying these because of their functionality. When I go and buy the sword drink cup for Masters of the Universe, it's not because I think it's the superior choice for drink holders. It's because it's fun and will look cool on display, as would this Lobo figure.

It feels as though we're close to a point with movie merchandising in which moviegoers are starting to realize they're fine with spending a chunk of change on collectible merchandise that isn't necessarily tied to concessions. With that, it also seems like if someone is willing to drop money on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie popcorn bucket that isn't better at holding popcorn than a standard large bucket, maybe it makes sense to just start offering collectibles that aren't limited to holding snacks.

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But, all that aside, I'm down for that Lobo bucket. Also, as far as promotion for the bucket goes, I'm hoping to see a video in which Jason Momoa himself hypes up the container in some way. And, of course, I'm eager to see what the actor brings to the role of the classic DC Comics antihero on the big screen.

Supergirl soars into theaters on June 26th, and my hype is certainly building. In the meantime, fans can check out plenty of DC movie content now using an HBO Max subscription.