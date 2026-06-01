Deadpool & Wolverine Star Has An A+ Idea For A Spinoff (And I Hope Marvel Is Listening)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, to the joy of fans like me. Whether its upcoming Marvel movies or live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription, there's always something to look forward to. Deadpool & Wolverine star Emma Corrin recently pitched a spinoff they'd like to do, and I'm so in on this idea.

Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records upon its release, which turned heads after recent box office bombs like The Marvels. Given its wild success, it seems inevitable that Ryan Reynolds' corner of the MCU might be expanded upon in the future. Corrin spoke to Variety about possibly reprising their role as Cassandra Nova, offering a fun idea about how to make it happen. In the actor's words:

I think her story’s not over. I would like to see a Professor X and Cassandra Nova bonding film, a sibling comedy like ‘Step Brothers.’ Make it happen! Internet, do your thing

Take my money. In the comics, Cassandra Nova is the ill-fated twin sister of Professor X who survives her death in the womb by becoming a telepathic parasite. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order would likely be thrilled if they saw Cassandra and Charles Xavier share the screen together, especially if Patrick Stewart reprised his role to play opposite Emma Corrin. Fingers crossed that Kevin Feige and company are listening.

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Corrin crushed it as Cassandra in Deadpool & Wolverine, pivoting between being a terrifying villain and having comedic beats opposite Ryan Reynolds and company. And while the character seemingly perished at the end of Shawn Levy's blockbuster, that doesn't mean she has to stay dead forever.

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For his part, Patrick Stewart has already reprised his role as Charles Xavier a number of times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had a brief role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse, as Professor X was part of the Illuminati that Wanda brutally murdered. But he'll seemingly get much more screentime in his next appearance, as Stewart is part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. He'll appear alongside many of the OG stars of the X-Men movies, and fans can't wait to see how this all shakes out when the mysterious movie hits theaters in December.

Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming now on Disney+. As for Avengers: Doomsday, that'll hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully Emma Corrin will get their wish and we'll see more of Cassandra Nova sometime in the future.