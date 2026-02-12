I’m Psyched About The New John Wick Video Game, And Hopefully It Will Include One Of The Franchise’s Underrated Characters

The John Wick franchise is in a weird place right now. The main protagonist is considered to be dead following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, and while Keanu Reeves reprised the character in the Chapter 4 prequel spinoff Ballerina, it remains to be seen if Chapter 5 will actually be made and bring him back to life. However, those of you who are eager for more adventures featuring the younger John are in luck! A new John Wick video game has been announced, and I’m already hoping it will feature one of the franchise’s more underrated characters based on the information revealed.

Saber Interactive, Lionsgate and Chad Stahelski, the director of all the main John Wick movies, are collaborating on this “Untitled John Wick Video Game” that’s in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will take place long before John accomplished the Impossible Task, which will be covered in an upcoming animated movie. The announcement also mentioned the game will feature “familiar characters fans already know and love, as well as compelling new ones created specifically for this production.” That’s it as far as plot details go, but check out the trailer:

"Untitled John Wick Game" Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The “Untitled John Wick Video Game” follows in the footsteps of John Wick Chronicles, the virtual reality game released in 2017, and John Wick Hex, the tactical role-playing game released in 2019. This, however, is clearly the franchise’s biggest video game outing yet, and while not made clear in the trailer, it was confirmed in the official announcement that Keanu Reeves has “signed on to reprise his iconic character’s look, voice and more.” You can be sure that many John Wick fans will jump at the chance to control the assassin and eliminate adversaries with his trademark gun-fu style.

For me, though, I’m thinking this video game would be a great way to bring back Marcus, John Wick’s mentor who was played by Willem Dafoe in the first movie. Marcus was killed by Viggo Tarasov when he went back on his deal to kill John, and he wasn’t mentioned in any of the following movies. Since this video game takes place so far back in the franchise’s past, why not show Marcus helping out John and giving him some pointers? We didn’t get to spend much time with Marcus the first time around, so I’d welcome the character being fleshed out.

