I'm Excited For Ready Or Not 2, But I Have A Hot Take About The Franchise's Future

This article contains spoilers from the first Ready or Not movie.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's Ready or Not has become sort of a comfort movie for me. As someone who's pretty particular about the kinds of horror movies she likes, that's actually saying something. While some of the best horror movies ever made are too scary or upsetting for me, I just love the 2019 Samara Weaving comedy horror for all of its humor, gore and bloody chaos. It has everything my mind needs for a bit of escapism, including a great cast, a fun story and a perfectly paced night of chaos that plays out in a runtime of 95 minutes.

So, of course I'm going to see Ready or Not 2: Here I Come when it arrives on the 2026 movie schedule. I can't wait to see Weaving's character back on screen again for the upcoming horror movie, but I do have kind of a hot take, should this sequel earn another one: I hope they do a movie that doesn't involve Samara Weaving's character next time.

Don't get me wrong, I love Samara Weaving, and I especially adore her in the role of the sweet and capable Grace, a bride who has no idea what she's just married into until she finds herself on the wrong side of a murderous game of hide and seek. I'm also just as thrilled to see that Weaving is back for the sequel as I am to know that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are once again at the helm, working from a script from Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. Let's get this wedding party back on the road for another adventure.

In Ready or Not 2, Grace isn't alone, as her sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) is at her side, and the two of them appear to be facing off against a new set of killers who seem way too enthusiastic about carrying out their murderous obligations. I can't wait, and I'm ready to love this movie as much as I love the first one.

Here's the thing though... There was something so satisfying about seeing Grace light up her cigarette at the end of Ready or Not, having managed to survive the night by the skin of her teeth before the Le Domas house (and the bloody remains of its occupants) were reduced to cinders. She deserved a smoke break. But based on the trailer for the sequel, it looks like that break was short-lived, as she's still in what's left of her wedding dress when she finds herself thrown back into chaos. Like I said, I'm ready for this sequel. Let's go! But also, after this, assuming she survives, and assuming Ready or Not 3 is greenlit, can we give Grace a break?

I like the story for Ready or Not. I like the set-up involving an underestimated woman going up against a pack of horrible, greedy people who inevitably get a lot more than they bargained for. I'm thinking this new sequel will be a bit more of the same, and if it's good, I know I'm going to want another movie. But, not if it means we keep having to undo Grace's happily-ever-after in order to make the story work.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, if there's another sequel, maybe it can focus on a different character, and maybe even a different game or bargain that has to be squared away. I love the idea of the writers and directors taking the tone and some of the backstory from this world and expanding it with new characters. They appear to be doing that a bit here by bringing in new villains for Grace to fight, and a new hero for her to fight alongside. I love that for the second movie, but if there's franchise potential here, I hope the story brings other heroes into the mix. Grace deserves some time off (and then maybe bring her back to handle things when the time is right.)