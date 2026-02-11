I Love That Jason Momoa Is Going Full Action Hero For Next Video Game Movie After Street Fighter And Minecraft Sequel

It’s a big year for Jason Momoa, as following the release of The Wrecking Crew to the people signed up for a Prime Video subscription, he still has four more 2026 movie releases lined up. One of those is the new Street Fighter movie, where he’ll play the green-skinned Blanka. Between that and reprising Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison for Another Minecraft Movie next year, he’s carved out a nice video game-centric corner of his resume. In fact, today that corner has expanded with the news that he’s going full action hero for another upcoming video game adaptation.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have announced that Jason Momoa will lead the film adaptation of Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers. Justin Lin from the Fast & Furious franchise will direct the movie, as well as produce alongside Hutch Parker and Asad Qizilbash. Helldivers is slated for a November 10, 2027 release, but no other details were revealed, including the identity of Momoa’s character.

The original Helldivers video game was released in 2015, and the sequel followed in 2024. Taking place on the dystopic “Super Earth” that’s controlled by a totalitarian government in the future, the franchise takes its name from a team of elite soldiers that protect humanity from three distinct threats: the Bugs, the Cyborgs and the Illuminate. The news of this Helldivers film adaptation follows a little over half a year after Helldivers 2 became playable on Xbox Series X/S.

Helldivers doesn’t follow a specific group of characters, so it’s unclear who Jason Momoa will play in the movie. That said, I think it’s a pretty good bet he’ll play the leader of whatever Helldiver faction we’ll follow along with in the Justin Lin-directed feature. You don’t hire Momoa for a movie like this and have him play a character who’s stuck on the sidelines. Count on whomever he’s playing taking down any Bugs, Cyborgs and Illuminate that cross his path.

The Helldivers movie doesn’t have any opening weekend competition right now, but that will surely change at some point. Other notable movies coming out in November 2027 include the Melissa McCarthy-led Margie Claus, Gremlins 3 and an untitled movie from the Daniels, the Everything Everywhere All at Once directors. Along with the aforementioned Minecraft Movie sequel, next year will also see the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and The Legend of Zelda on the video game movie front.

Although I wasn’t familiar with Helldivers before today, I welcome seeing Jason Momoa in any kind of action movie setting, so I’ll be keeping on how this project is coming along. Next up for him are Animal Friends and Supergirl, which both arrive in June. Street Fighter follows in October, and then he’ll reprise Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three come December.