Danielle Reyes Was Such A Messy Traitor, And Now I Can't Get Over Her Response After Alan Cumming Called Her 'The Worst'

As The Traitors continues Season 4 on the 2026 TV schedule, Alan Cumming is doing rounds with the media and doing his job as host in promoting the show. He's also been sharing his takes on the show thus far, and now that he's declared Danielle Reyes as one of the worst Traitors, she had to respond.

Cumming was a guest on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, and wasn't afraid to get a bit messy when discussing who played the game well or not. While he struggled a bit to remember her name at first, The Traitors host was pretty certain in the fact that Danielle was the worst Traitor he's seen in the show thus far. He explained:

I thought she was great TV, but it was like … it was like someone had thrown a puppy into the turret, and then thrown in some treats, and she was like, ‘Rargh!’ Yeah, she was nuts. So, I don’t think she was a very good in terms of the sort of structure and what you’re trying to do and sort of the motives.

It's not a surprising take, as Alan Cumming echoed the same thing many fans of The Traitors had during Season 3. Former Big Brother players always tend to get a bad rap, but Danielle's over-the-top acting really rubbed viewers the wrong way. It certainly didn't help her stay off of others' radar, as she was voted out.

Perhaps Danielle Reyes played up the theatrics or played the game with her heart on her sleeve. In any case, Reyes didn't necessarily dispute what was said, but pointed out via an Instagram Stories post that The Traitors may not have an award if not for her:

Maybe, but how many Emmys did they win? Didn't win. Made an impact.

Season 3 of The Traitors won an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Television Program, and I think it's fair to say that Danielle Reyes played a role in that. I'd also credit Boston Rob Mariano and Bob The Drag Queen's roundtable moment, and the overall tension of the season as well.

In any case, I don't think there's any denying that Danielle Reyes helped propel The Traitors to its big Emmy win, and solidified it as one of the reasons that viewers have a Peacock subscription. Credit to her for having a clapback ready to send back to Alan Cumming, though I'm sure there's no big beef between them.

Season 4 of The Traitors hasn't been quite as heavy on the drama, though I think Rob Rausch is making a strong case as one of the best we've seen on the show. We'll see if he can stick it out and make it to the end, and even if he doesn't, he's for sure one of the best players this game has ever seen.

The Traitors continues on Peacock on Thursdays with new episodes at 9:00 p.m. ET. The good news for Danielle Reyes is that there's always a chance for Alan Cumming to have worse choices for Traitors going forward, especially with a spinoff on the way.