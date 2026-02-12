One Wild Report Called Jacob Elordi 'A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing' When It Comes To His Wuthering Heights Fauxmance With Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie hasn’t exactly been subtle when it comes to selling her 2026 movie calendar release, Wuthering Heights. As she and Jacob Elordi gear up for the release of their new book-to-screen adaptation, their press tour has leaned hard into the romance, to the point that some people are raising eyebrows. If you’ve been anywhere near online film discourse lately, you’ve probably seen folks sounding the alarm that Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi may be leaning a little too hard into their Wuthering Heights fauxmance. Some of the folks allegedly concerned are those close to Robbie's husband.

In a recent report, Star claimed that friends of Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, are concerned about the actress’s dynamic with her co-star. The outlet cited an unnamed source who alleged:

The way Margot has been carrying on with Jacob has everyone wondering what the heck is going on with her and Tom… The poor guy has to just stand back and watch her all over the hottest guy in the industry right now. It’s got to be humiliating for him.

But Ackerley, for his part, is reportedly unfazed. The source added:

Tom insists he’s fine with it all, that it’s just business and there’s nothing to worry about with Jacob… But his friends aren’t really buying it. They’re convinced Tom’s in denial and warning him that Jacob could be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

That’s quite the escalation from “press tour chemistry.” To be fair, Robbie and Elordi have not exactly toned it down while promoting Emerald Fennell’s adaptation. As we recently covered, the two have openly described having a “mutual obsession” with one another during filming. Elordi told Fandango he made sure to stay “within 5 to 10 meters” of Robbie on set, watching how she worked and calling himself “enamored” by her process. Robbie, meanwhile, admitted she becomes “codependent” with co-stars and even recalled feeling “lost” when Elordi wasn’t hovering nearby during early production days.

Add in the matching signet rings engraved with an Emily Brontë quote, “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same,” and you’ve got all the ingredients for internet speculation.

But let’s zoom out. This isn’t the first time a press tour has sparked fauxmance chatter. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, who we haven't heard much about as of late, practically turned “are they or aren’t they?” into a marketing strategy during the Anyone But You rollout. In that case, the actors later admitted they leaned into the rumors to build buzz.

The difference here? Robbie isn’t a rising star testing the waters. She’s been married to Ackerley since 2016, co-founded LuckyChap with him, and just welcomed a baby in late 2024. He’s also an executive producer on Wuthering Heights. This isn’t a loosely connected Hollywood pairing. It’s a marriage and business partnership that’s been public and steady for nearly a decade.

Which makes the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” framing feel especially tabloid-y. Even the source hedges their own info, acknowledging that heightened attention is “good for the movie and ticket sales.” And that’s the more logical read. Wuthering Heights is a sweeping, obsessive romance. Of course, the stars are leaning into intensity and poetic devotion during interviews. That’s the tone of the source material.

Right now, what we’re seeing looks far more like strategic marketing than a marriage in crisis. As for the “wolf” narrative? That might say more about the appetite for drama than anything happening behind the scenes.

Wuthering Heights hits theaters this Friday, February 13. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.