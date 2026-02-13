Will Wuthering Heights Soar Or Wither On The Vine? What Critics Are Saying About The Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi Adaptation
In theaters in time for Valentine's Day.
You’ve seen the Wuthering Heights method dressing and the fauxmance between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, and now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, you’ll finally get to see the actual movie. However, anyone familiar with the epic story of Catherine and Heathcliff knows this isn’t your typical romance, and the big question now is what are critics saying about the book-to-screen adaptation?
With more than a dozen versions of the Emily Brontë novel having been made around the world, Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights may be the most graphic, with first reactions calling it “aggressively provocative,” and Margot Robbie herself describing a screening for her friends as “the most unhinged experience of my life.” David Fear of Rolling Stone has a similar assessment, calling it possibly the “horniest literary adaptation ever made,” writing:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives it a B, saying Wuthering Heights is likely to simultaneously enrage literary fans while sparking a new legion of devotees. However, the critic wishes Emerald Fennell would have been bold enough to “be more pervy,” saying If you’re going to go there, go there. If love is going to ruin these two, let’s ruin them.” Erbland continues:
David Rooney of THR warns this “is not your Penguin Classics school curriculum edition” of Wuthering Heights but rather an “unabashedly horny adaptation.” The above critic may have been left wanting in terms of “pervy,” but Rooney thinks there’s definitely enough to earn that R-rating. The critic says:
Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle says in Emerald Fennell’s attempt to sex up Wuthering Heights, she makes so many bad decisions that it becomes unclear why she made an adaptation of this novel rather than any other generic romance. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi do what they can, LaSalle says, but they’re in constant competition with a soundtrack that insists we’re feeling emotions that aren’t there. The critic continues:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP rates it 2 out of 4 stars, saying Wuthering Heights is an exploration of class, race, desire, revenge, trauma and more, which is why it has been adapted so many times. This version, however, “is an undernourishing feast, neither dangerous nor hot enough.” More from Bahr:
The critics don’t agree on whether you’ll love or hate Emerald Fennell’s version of Emily Brontë’s classic, but it seems likely you’ll have strong feelings either way. Wuthering Heights stands with a Tomatometer score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, further showing that there’s not a general consensus on Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie’s latest project.
If you’ve been looking forward to this movie or want to ramp up the heat over Valentine’s Day weekend, you can give this flick a shot starting Friday, February 13.
