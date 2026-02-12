Michael B. Jordan Was Asked If He'd Act In Fourth Wing, And His Answer Is Giving Me Ideas

As Michael B. Jordan continues to talk about Sinners and his 2026 Oscar nomination , one of his upcoming projects, Fourth Wing, has come up again. This time, the actor and producer provided a small update about casting. However, it was his response when asked if he’d ever play a role in the book-to-screen adaptation of Rebecca Yarros series that really got me thinking about characters he could portray.

What Michael B. Jordan Said About Potentially Playing A Character In Fourth Wing

Now, while we wait for announcements regarding the release of Fourth Wing , fans have been going wild with their fancasting ideas for Xaden , and they have a clear pick for other characters, like Liam . However, when it comes to the actual casting process, Jordan told the BBC the following about the actors that will be chosen for this project:

So just know, it's nothing cheesy coming out. It ain't no obvious choices. I think it's going to be something that feels honest.

This comment goes right along with the producer’s previous comment about Fourth Wing, where he explained that they are working to make sure this show “delivers on all of the things the fans want.” I certainly love to hear all this; however, now I’m realizing that this list of wants also includes Michael B. Jordan acting in the show, because when he was asked if he might play a part on screen, he simply said:

I don't know.

The fact that he didn’t say no kind of surprises me; it also excites me to no end. And of course, it got me thinking about who Jordan could play, and the not-so-obvious choices that might fit for him.

My Ideas For Which Fourth Wing Character Michael B. Jordan Could Play

Now, obviously, I don’t think Jordan is going to play one of the main characters. They’re all in their early-to-mid twenties, and he’s 39. Plus, the commitment of playing one of them would likely be a lot for him, considering I imagine he’ll be starring in movies left and right while he produces Fourth Wing. However, considering his answer wasn’t a no, I could see him stepping in as a secondary (but vital) character. So, here are a few ideas I have:

Professor Carr – Honestly, I do feel like Jordan could be fit to play any of the professors at Basgiath. He might be a little young. However, I do think he has the right aura to pull off a commanding teacher regardless of age. The one I have in mind is Professor Carr, who teaches wielding. If Jordan were put in this role, we’d get to see him play a character who teaches Violet how to harness her power while also challenging her in ways that aren’t the most healthy. He’s a complex character, and the idea of seeing the Creed actor mentor the protagonist is very enticing.

Varrish – Remember how chilling Michael B. Jordan was as Killmonger in Black Panther? I certainly do, and I’d love to see him play another bad guy. To me, one of the baddest in the Fourth Wing books is Varrish. He appears in Iron Flame as a new instructor at Basgiath, and on top of being a thorn in Violet and Xanden’s side, he’s downright evil. Personally, I’d love to see Jordan bring depth and nuance to this role that is vital to the second book, and will likely be important in the show, too.

Wild Card Pick: Brennan – Now, I know, I know, this one is crazy. First of all, I do think Jordan is a bit too old for this part. Secondly, Brennan is a huge character across the books, and I don’t know if the Sinners star would be able to commit to that kind of role while he’s also presumably working on other projects. However, there’s something about Jrodan’s energy that makes me think he’d be fantastic as the level-headed healer and older brother of our primary protagonist.

So, those are my ideas for who Michael B. Jordan could play in Fourth Wing. Now, will any of this happen? Well, to quote the producer himself, “I don’t know.” However, at this point, I believe anything is possible, and maybe we’ll get to see him flying onto our screens when this highly anticipated series finally premieres.