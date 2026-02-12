Will Top Gun 3 Or Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Arrive First? Here's The Latest From Jerry Bruckheimer

If you’ve been wondering which Jerry Bruckheimer sequel will hit the new movie release calendar first, the upcoming Top Gun 3 or rumored Pirates of the Caribbean 6, you’re not alone. As it turns out, many fans want to know the answer to that question. Now, the producer himself provides the latest information on the projects and explains why he sees it as a tight race.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 98th Oscars Nominees Luncheon, Bruckheimer offered a candid update on both projects. The veteran producer was on hand to discuss his Oscar-nominated film F1, but naturally, the conversation turned to two of his biggest franchises. When asked which sequel is further along, the producer didn’t hesitate to frame it as a close call. He shared:

I think it's a horse race between the two of them, so we'll see. Right now, Top Gun is a hair ahead, but that's it. We're expecting a script shortly.

That’s about as direct an update as fans have received in a while. Both franchises have been in development limbo for years. Top Gun: Maverick became a massive box office success in 2022, grossing nearly $1.5 billion worldwide and revitalizing the decades-old property in a way few legacy sequels manage to pull off. A third installment was quickly discussed, but concrete details have been scarce since.

Meanwhile, Pirates of the Caribbean has been adrift since 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales. Multiple scripts have reportedly been developed, including versions tied to Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow and separate concepts involving Margot Robbie. Yet despite the franchise’s $4.5 billion global haul across five films, a sixth entry hasn’t officially moved into production.

Now, based on Bruckheimer’s comments, it sounds like Top Gun 3 has a slight edge, but only slightly. Calling it a “horse race” suggests both projects are actively moving forward behind the scenes. The fact that a Top Gun script is expected “shortly” indicates tangible progress. That’s a meaningful step in Hollywood development terms, where many sequels stall long before a finished screenplay materializes.

(Image credit: Disney, Warner Bros. Pictures, LuckyChap Entertainment)

Still, Pirates clearly isn’t out of the running. Bruckheimer’s recent comments about ongoing discussions surrounding the franchise signal that Disney hasn’t shelved the property. It may simply be taking longer to chart the right course.

The interesting wrinkle here is timing. With incoming leadership changes at Disney and ongoing franchise recalibration across the industry, both sequels represent major tentpoles. Whichever film arrives first will likely be viewed as a statement about where the studio and Bruckheimer are placing their bets.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Star power is also a factor. Top Gun 3 depends on Tom Cruise’s schedule and interest, while Pirates 6 continues to orbit questions about Johnny Depp’s potential return or the series's move in a new direction.

For years, there have been reports that Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap production company has been involved in developing a Pirates project in some capacity. That’s despite Robbie previously suggesting her version was no longer moving forward, and yet recent rumors indicate it may not be completely off the table. What her involvement actually looks like remains unclear. She could be attached to star, produce, or simply participate in early creative discussions. As Bruckheimer has implied before, the term “involved” can mean a wide range of things.

For now, Top Gun 3 may be “a hair ahead” of Pirates 6, but in a horse race, that can change fast. Fans can revisit Top Gun: Maverick with a Paramount+ subscription, as well as the entire Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with their Disney+ subscription.