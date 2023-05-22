Punisher And Ahsoka Star Ray Stevenson Is Dead At 58

Hollywood has sadly lost a number of notable stars over the past year, many of which earned special places in fans’ hearts because of their work. Sadly, it would appear that we’ll now have to say goodbye to yet another talented performer. Ray Stevenson, who’s widely known for his turn as Frank Castle/The Punisher, has reportedly died. The actor had recently been very busy career-wise and was slated to star in the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka. Stevenson was 58 at the time of his passing.

News of the veteran actor’s death was reported by TheWrap, who was able to confirm it. However, exact details, including the cause of death, have yet to be revealed. It’s likely that further information and a statement from the star’s representatives will arrive sooner rather than later.

Ray Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964 in Northern Island to his mother and Royal Air Force pilot father. The actor’s professional acting career began to take off in the ‘90s, during which he appeared on British TV shows like Band of Gold, Peak Practice and City Central. Amid the same decade, Stevenson also nabbed roles in the theatrical films The Theory of Flight and G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time. However, it wasn’t until the 2000s that the fan-favorite would truly make his mark on the entertainment world.

The actor arguably first gained true recognition from American audiences due to his role on the HBO drama Rome. He played the role of devil-may-care soldier Titus Pullo during the show’s two seasons. Dexter, Black Sails and Vikings are just a few of the other notable shows that were fortunate enough to benefit from his talents. And among his filmography are King Arthur, The Book of Eli, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Divergent. One of his more recent movies is the Oscar-winning Tollywood film RRR, in which he portrayed the villainous Governor Scott Buxton.

During his time, he also became a part of some iconic franchises. As mentioned, he played the titular role in the 2008 film The Punisher: War Zone and became quite attached to the part. He also said at one point that he'd spoken to Marvel about reprising the role. Though the entertainer was also positive when sharing his feelings about a revamped Punisher ahead of Jon Bernthal’s turn as the character in Daredevil Season 2 back in 2016. He would eventually join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 when he was cast as Volstagg of the Warriors Three in Thor. The Irishman would play that role prominently in the franchise’s first two installments and, while he was initially unsure of his involvement in 2017's Ragnarok, he did cameo in it.

Ray Stevenson will be seen alongside the cast of Ahsoka (which will be accessible with a Disney+ subscription) when it premieres in August. He’s playing the role of Baylon, a fallen Jedi who’s now in league with Grand Admiral Thrawn and the remnants of the Galactic Empire. Interestingly enough, this wasn’t his first foray into the galaxy far, far away, as he also voiced Mandalorian Gar Saxon on Clone Wars and Rebels. Given his skills as a performer, I have no doubt that he crushed with his latest performance.

This is a significant loss, to say the least, and surely comes as a surprise. While we mourn the underrated actor’s passing, we also celebrate his contributions to the arts. He put in some strong performances, and I don’t doubt that they’ll stand the test of time.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family, including his three children, and loved ones of Ray Stevenson during this time.