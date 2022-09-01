Ahsoka: An Updated Cast List For Disney+'s Star Wars Series, Including Rosario Dawson

After Rosario Dawson’s epic live-action debut as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2, the fan-favorite character is getting ready to have her own spinoff show, Ashoka. The upcoming Star Wars title is expected to reach Disney+ in 2023. As we anticipate her taking center stage, here’s what we know about the series’ cast.

Ahsoka, which is expected to follow the Force-sensitive Jedi after meeting Din Djarin and Grogu, has begun production. While specific plot details for the Star Wars series are being kept under wraps, here are the actors who've either been announced or been reported to appear from reputable sources.

Rosario Dawson

At the forefront of Ahsoka is Rosario Dawson as the aforementioned character. The actress was initially cast as Ahsoka Tano for The Mandalorian years after a fan tweeted at the actress in 2017 to play the animated character in live action, and she responded with “yes, please.” After years of campaigning from fans and Dawson, the actress, who's also known for her roles in Rent, Daredevil and Sin City, scored the role, and her Ahsoka looks to have a bright future in the Star Wars universe. The character has since reprised her role for The Book of Boba Fett and with this TV show serving as the third Star Wars series she’s been a part of.

Ahsoka Tano, originally voiced by Ashely Eckstein, was introduced in the animated series, The Clone Wars as the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, and she became a key element to the seven-season series. The character returned in the animated series Rebels, which took place 14 years after The Clone Wars. We’re curious to see how her series will further develop Ahsoka, though it's already been hinted through her appearance in The Mandalorian that this latest story will involve her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Hayden Christensen

Ahsoka Tano will presumably be reunited with her Jedi teacher, Anakin Skywalker, since it’s been announced that Hayden Christensen will return to the Star Wars franchise for Ahsoka . In October 2021, the casting was revealed and Rosario Dawson confirmed it on her socials before Disney asked her to take down the news. Christensen previously returned to Star Wars for the first time since making the prequel trilogy for the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, leaving where he left off with Anakin’s turn to the dark side and becoming Darth Vader.

Given the expected timeline of Ahsoka, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin/Darth Vader should no longer be alive, so he’ll more likely be part of flashbacks than the present day of the series. On the other hand, perhaps we’ll see his Force Ghost? The last time Ahsoka crossed paths with Anakin was in his Darth Vader form during the Star Wars Rebels Season 2 finale fight.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Australian actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who was recently part of Netflix’s Day Shift cast , along with starring as Helena Wu in the streamer’s abruptly-canceled series The Society , has been officially cast as the live-action Sabine Wren . Sabine debuted in animation in Star Wars Rebels, and was a main character throughout all four seasons and voiced by Tiya Sicar .

Sabine is a Mandalorian artist who becomes a warrior leader of the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire as the series progresses. The last time Star Wars fans saw the character was when she and Ahsoa set off to find their missing friend Ezra Bridger, who'd disappeared in the final Star Wars Rebels episode with Grand Admiral Thrawn as an unwilling companion. When we pick up with these characters in the Ahsoka, fans expect that it will continue this storyline and give them closure following where Rebels left off.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Also joining the Ahsoka cast is Mary Elizabeth Winstead in an undisclosed role. The series will mark the actress’ first time in the Star Wars universe following her roles in various action franchises, from DC’s Birds of Prey in 2020 to Live Free Die Hard back in 2007. The actress recently played an iconic character as The Huntress alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, but she’s also well-known for playing Ramona Flowers in 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, starring in the 2016 Cloverfield spinoff 10 Cloverfield Lane and being part of Fargo Season 3.

In a cute connection, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the real-life partner of Ewan McGregor, who famously played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe. The couple worked together on Fargo before their romance reportedly began in 2017, and they later collaborated on Birds of Prey. They welcomed a son together in summer 2021.

Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson has also joined Ahsoka, but it's not his first time in the Star Wars universe. He previously voiced Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars. but Saxon died during Rebels, so it’s not expected that Stevenson will bring his animated character to live action in this case. Instead, he’s reportedly going to play an undisclosed villainous admiral in the Disney+ series.

Stevenson is known for his role as Titus Pullo in HBO series Rome throughout its run from 2005 to 2007. The actor also portrayed the Marvel character Frank Castle in 2008’s Punisher: War Zone, as well as Volstagg in three Thor movies.

Ivanna Sakhno

Also among the confirmed Ahsoka cast is Ivanna Sakno, who is reportedly playing a brand-new Star Wars role made for the upcoming series. Sakno is a Ukranian American actress who has previously been seen in 2018’s Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me, along with appearing in a couple episodes of Hulu’s High Fidelity starring Zoe Kravitz.

While that’s all we have for the confirmed cast in Ahsoka, there’s plenty more characters to additionally expect in the TV show. During 2022’s Star Wars Celebration, it was teased that a live-action Hera Syndulla, who is the captain of the Ghost crew in Rebels, will be in the series, but only the back of her head was shown. Additionally, the beloved droid from Rebels, Chopper, has also been confirmed to be in Ahsoka via that same event.

It’s also possible people from The Mandalorian and other famed characters within the franchise could surprise fans as well. Given what was mentioned earlier, there’s a distinct possibility that Rebels characters like Ezra Bridger and General Admiral Thrawn could be part of Ahsoka. There’s even a popular rumor that Aladdin’s Mena Massoud could play Ezra. As the 2023 series comes closer, we’ll learn more about the Ahsoka cast and update this list that's clearly not all to expect from the Star Wars series.