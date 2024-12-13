‘What Do You Care What The F–k I Like?’ Quentin Tarantino Drops So Many F-Bombs When Responding To Backlash Over His Joker 2 Praise
Quentin Tarantino has harsh words for those calling out his Joker 2 opinion.
Movies are art and art is a subjective experience. In short, not everybody is going to agree on what constitutes a good movie. Having said that, there is frequently a general consensus among people that results in a movie being labeled as good or bad. While Joker was broadly seen as a good movie, the recent sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux was not. That’s not to say that it doesn't have some fans, including a high-profile one in Quentin Tarantino.
Back in October, The Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, the director appeared on the Bret Easton Elison podcast and revealed that, while he didn’t expect to like Joker 2, he actually appreciated a great deal about it. The fact that a writer and director whose movies are generally seen as good, if not great, liked a movie that many see as bad, was certainly noteworthy. However, appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience Tarantino had words for the people critical of his opinion, and most of those words were expletives. The director said…
It’s one thing to be curious what a high-profile filmmaker like Quentin Tarantino thinks of a high-profile film, but it sounds like some of the responses to the news that he liked Joker: Folie à Deux went beyond interest and into criticism. The Joker movies were both somewhat controversial, with there even being some fear, real or imagined, that the first Joker might instigate violence. It seems that stating you like or dislike the movies puts you on one side or another of a debate.
But it’s not limited to what Quentin Tarantino likes or doesn’t like. He says he’s also received criticism for movies he’s never seen. He has just as many f-words for those people, saying…
This would seem to be a reference to another podcast interview Tarantino gave this year in which he revealed that, while thinks the first three Toy Story movies are some top-level films, calling Toy Story 3 the best movie of 2010, he finds the trilogy complete, and thus has never bothered to see Toy Story 4 even though the film is generally regarded to be quite good.
Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and a student of the medium, and so I think that what movies he likes or dislikes is certainly worthy of conversation, but criticism certainly crosses a line. There are an infinite number of reasons why we like or dislike certain movies.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.