Quentin Tarantino Said He’ll Never See Toy Story 4, And I’m Loving The Pixar Movie Director’s Classy Response To This Declaration

Quentin Tarantino is thought of as one of the best directors of our time, so when he shares his thoughts on movies, people listen. Last month, the Pulp Fiction filmmaker made his thoughts known on Toy Story 4 , which is that he has “no desire to see it” and he never will. Now that the latest Toy Story movie’s director, Josh Cooley, has a new movie out in the form of Transformers One, of course he was asked about Tarantino’s viral thoughts.

I, for one, love the way Josh Cooley handled this. Here’s what the director said when asked if Quentin Tarantino is off base for not giving 2019’s Toy Story 4:

He can do whatever he wants, honestly. I heard that interview. He’s Tarantino. And I love he’s so passionate about everything, and he’s so passionate about for him that trilogy works. Great.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Cooley didn’t sound bummed about the legendary director’s thoughts too much. He was happy to hear his love for the original trilogy of movies, but is not in any hurry to convince the filmmaker to give the latest sequel a chance. As he continued:

I don’t want to have to convince him to see it. If he doesn’t want to see it, he doesn’t have to.

When Quentin Tarantino spoke about the Toy Story movies in August, he gave a lot of props to Toy Story 3 for being “magnificent” and “one of the best movies” he’d ever seen. The filmmaker even named it the best film of 2010 when he ranked all the films of that year. (If you’re curious, The Social Network was at No. 2 and Australian film Animal Kingdom earned third. It wasn’t the only Disney movie either, as he gave Tangled fifth place.)

Now, when it comes to Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley could certainly point to its smash box office success considering the 2019 flick made $1.07 billion worldwide and earned positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Tarantino, of course, makes a great point about whether we needed a Toy Story 4 after the third movie seemed to end things on an epic note. It really brought things full circle when Andy said goodbye to his toys when he went off to college and handed them off to another young person to play with.

Oddly enough, even Toy Story 4 was marketed as the last of the franchise before yet another movie from the series was announced to mixed feedback . The fifth Toy Story movie is coming out in the summer of 2026 and will have our favorite toys going up against the attention of electronics and technology on the kids of today. Something tells me Tarantino won’t be in line for that one either.

Josh Cooley’s Transformers One is in theaters now. You can see what upcoming Disney movies are on the way here on CinemaBlend.