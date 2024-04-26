32 Random Thoughts I Had While Rewatching The Sound Of Music

While I was born more than a decade after The Sound of Music hit theaters in 1965, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer was one of my favorites as a child. Rather, I should say the first half was. The political plotline involving the Third Reich’s annexation of Austria flew right over my young head like the absurd little bird the von Trapp children sing about. So I decided to rewatch the classic as an adult to enjoy both the sweet singing family and the more serious subject matter. Here are 32 thoughts I had while doing so.

Maria's Entrance Is Nothing Short Of Epic

That gorgeous helicopter footage of the Alps never fails to impress during The Sound of Music’s opening credits. Maria is merely an ant against the vast backdrop as she appears on the hill, with the camera zooming all the way in before she sings the titular song. Iconic! Apparently that scene was super hard to film , but totally worth it, in my opinion.

How Far Was The Abbey From Maria’s Mountain?

I didn’t see any abbeys in those aerial views of Maria’s mountain, so when the bells started ringing, just how far did Maria have to run to get back? I hope Julie Andrews didn’t have to do too many takes.

Some Of The Nuns’ Complaints Seem Awfully Petty

I’m not arguing that there were some legitimate concerns regarding Maria becoming a nun, but some of those sisters were unnecessarily harsh. “She climbs a tree and scrapes her knee.” Really, that makes her an actual demon?

Is The Sound Of Music The Best Sing-Along Movie Ever?

From beginning to end, I joined in on all of the tunes, which were all gorgeously performed by the cast. If there’s a better sing-along movie, I certainly can’t think of it after that experience.

Maria Pretending She’s At A Ball Is So Relatable

Maria’s used to a life of minimalism, so of course the first thing she does after being shown to the ballroom of Georg von Trapp’s large estate is pretend she’s at a lavish affair, bowing fancily to other imaginary partygoers.

Julie Andrews And Christopher Plummer’s Chemistry Is Electric In Their First Exchange

Georg is steely but clever. Maria is sassy but well-meaning. I’m obsessed with every bit of this first meeting, from her dead-panning that “the poor didn’t want this one” when asked about her dress to blowing her whistle at him to say she didn’t know his signal.

Did Captain Von Trapp Really Have A Whistle Call For Each Of His Children?

Maria was right when she said the captain using a whistle to call her and the children was “humiliating.” This movie is, of course, based on a real-life family, so was the whistle a fictionalized detail or did Georg really do this? I think I need to read Maria von Trapp’s memoir.

Rolfe Is So Much Trouble

I may be biased against Rolfe since I know how the movie ends, but only a 17-year-old boy could think he’s so much wiser about the ways of the world than 16-year-old Liesl, or anyone else for that matter.

Liesl And Rolfe’s Gazebo Dance Is No Joke

I never fully appreciated the choreography of Liesl and Rolfe’s dance in the gazebo during the rainstorm, twirling together and stepping up and down on the benches. Even the hopping from bench to bench as they ran around the circle looked so graceful.

The Curtain Clothes Are Still Adorable

I was always strangely jealous of the green, patterned play clothes Maria made for the von Trapp children from the old curtains in her bedroom. No two outfits were the same, either. This nun-turned-governess really has so many skills. (Those outfits ended up being worth a small fortune , and I can’t say I’m surprised.)

The Do-Re-Mi Song Really Oversimplifies Learning To Sing

I can sing all of those words in that order, but no pneumonic device in this world is good enough to make the right note come out of my mouth.

Standing Ovation For The Do-Re-Mi Choreography

When you think of The Sound of Music, you think of “Do-Re-Mi.” It’s iconic, and the choreography should be part of the reason why. Just look at what these eight actors are being asked to do. They are doing choreography while riding bikes, pedaling faster or slower to change formation (I’m not surprised the young Gretl actress rode on the back of Julie Andrews’ bike). Then, at the end, the staircase portion includes the kids jumping backward to the steps below on cue without looking, before running up and down and ultimately lining up at the top of the stairs.

Georg Von Trapp And The Baroness Are Kind Of Cute Together

After seeing how strict the captain was with Maria and the children, I love how much he loosened up around his pal Max and especially the Baroness Elsa von Schraeder. They are actually kind of cute together, Georg looking all smitten. I love that dichotomy from Christopher Plummer.

What’s Up With Max And The Baroness?

I never picked up on it before, but Max and Elsa seemed to be thick as thieves when Georg wasn’t around, scheming to get Georg and Elsa engaged and joking about her fortune. I love the fun and flirty repartee, but am I missing something more?

When Von Trapp Calls Maria ‘Captain’

Captain von Trapp got so flustered during his heated argument with Maria that when she said, “I am not finished yet, Captain,” he replied, “Oh yes you are, Captain … fraulein.” The looks they exchanged afterward were priceless, as she looked shocked and he was so embarrassed.

Von Trapp’s Face When He Hears His Children Singing Is Sob-Worthy

All the fury from Capt. Von Trapp's argument with Maria was instantly dissolved when he heard his children’s angelic voices singing to Max and the Baroness. I swear in that moment his grief for his wife was palpable, as was the regret of how he he'd treated his kids. That moment instantly changed him forever.

I’m Convinced Maria Is A Robot

There is nothing this woman can’t do. She instantly won over children who had run off a billion nannies before her, made all of their clothes from scratch, taught them to sing and then turned them into a whole musical act, and then got their father to completely change his parenting style. I’m supposed to buy all that, AND believe she put together that marionette show? She’s definitely not a human woman.

The Baroness Is So Deliciously Evil

I love how you can see the Baroness watching all of Georg and Maria’s interactions with such a knowing eye. The differences between her and Maria are never more obvious than at the party, when she follows Maria into her bedroom. The baroness is in her expensive gown and Maria in just her undergarments as Elsa casually mentions that she can tell Maria and von Trapp love each other, knowing that will drive the governess away. So cruel yet so brilliant.

‘Only Grown-Up Men Are Scared Of Women’

Wise words from Kurt when Louisa said he only thought the women at the party looked ugly because he was scared of them.

Intermission, AKA, When Younger Me Used To Turn The Movie Off

Maria’s gone, the Nazis are coming and the best songs have been sung. But let’s be honest, what really kept me from watching the second half of The Sound of Music more often than not was having to get up to change the VHS to the second cassette. I know, I’m dating myself and making myself look lazy, but facts are facts.

Ouch, Not The Reaction You Want When You Tell The Kids They’re Getting A New Mother

I’ve never seen seven sadder cheek kisses than the ones the von Trapp children give the Baroness when her engagement to their father is announced. And they didn’t even hear her say she was shipping them off to boarding school!

The Plot Moves So Fast In This Movie

For a three-hour movie, the plot really rolls along at a lightning quick pace. No time is wasted convincing the children to love Maria at the beginning; they just do. The captain is instantly on board with raising the kids musically, and sure, Maria went back to the abbey, but the Reverend Mother didn’t exactly have to twist her arm to get her to return to von Trapp.

‘It’s No Use, You And I’

As soon as Maria comes back, it’s all over for Georg. He can’t even hide his love anymore, and I loved this breakup scene between him and Elsa, with him telling her, “It’s no use, you and I.” Her acknowledgement of his love for Maria was also amazing and elicited the best reaction from Georg after she said, “And somewhere out there is a young lady who I think will never be a nun.”

They Got Engaged On The Same Night?!

I know I said things happened quickly in this movie, but this is wild. Georg had been single for all of 20 minutes before he not only professed his love for Maria but asked her to marry him! He broke off an engagement, then got re-engaged in the same night!

Are The Nuns Really Singing ‘How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?’ At Her Wedding?

Maria is shown walking down the aisle in one of the most gorgeous movie weddings of all time , to the tune of an entire choir singing, “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?” Show me a bride who wants to be called a "problem" on their wedding day! If you can’t sing something nice, just go with “Here Comes the Bride.” These are truly some salty sisters.

It Feels Like The Movie Should End Here

Maria found her home with the von Trapps, the Baroness is no longer in the picture, the seven children have a loving mother and father again. And they all lived happily ever after. Right? Nope, bring on the Nazis.

Georg And Maria Honeymooned For A Month?

Not only did Georg and Maria leave the seven children for a whole month to celebrate their newlyweddedness, but they left Max in charge? What are his child-rearing qualifications? Did Georg really think if he were left to his own devices for that long that Max WASN’T going to enter the children into the music festival?

What A Terrible Welcome Home Gift

I guess it’s a good thing they honeymooned for a month, because Georg and Maria returned to news that he was being made to join the navy of the Third Reich the next day. He instead made the choice to pack up the whole family and make a run for it. What a test for their young marriage.

Exactly How Big Is Max’s Music Festival?

Max talked a fair amount about his music festival and finding the best acts for it, but I never realized what a huge deal it was until he announced the winner as “the highest honor in all of Austria.” That seems hyperbolic.

How Did We Get Here?

Remember when we were skipping across the fields in the Alps, wearing our curtain outfits, pretending to drink tea? It was a simpler time. It’s hard to believe that was the same movie as where we are now — in a dark cemetery with 17-year-old Rolfe pointing a gun at Captain von Trapp.

The Nuns Sabotaged The Nazis’ Cars!

We always knew these nuns were feisty. I guess they decided there are worse things than girls who are always late for everything (except for every meal).

I Can’t Believe The Von Trapp Family Is Actually Hoofing It Over The Mountain To Get To Freedom

With the borders closed, the von Trapp party of nine escaped Austria on foot, actually climbing through the Alps to reach Switzerland. That’s pretty extreme, and I love how the movie ends how it began, with Maria on the mountain. But she's no longer alone.