The 10 Most Beautiful Movie Weddings

Love is in the air - at least that’s what it feels like when we watch these amazing weddings from movies.

You just have to love some of these movie weddings, from the decorations to the dresses to the attendance, everything just seems to always fit so perfectly and run so well. But, let’s not forget about the pure love and adoration we see between the couples we love.

From some recent picks to films from the 1960s, movie weddings have given us some wonderful inspiration - here are the ten most beautiful.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Colin And Araminta’s Wedding (Crazy Rich Asians)

While there are plenty of awesome Crazy Rich Asians behind the scenes facts and the movie itself is so funny and a lot of fun, no one can quite forget that wedding scene between Colin and Araminta - specifically, her dress.

It was so simple yet elevated to the max. It felt like Araminta had this perfect combination of wanting to stand out with the gold embroidering but also trying to make that dress look as realistic as possible. It feels like a princess wedding from beginning to end. And no one can quite forget those beautiful flowers that are all around the venue, adding a few pops of color.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jenna And Matty’s Wedding (13 Going On 30)

While Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunited in The Adam Project in 2022, I’ll always remember these two in their wedding in 13 Going On 30. While it’s not a flashy wedding by any means, I think what makes this one of the most beautiful weddings is just the emotion behind it.

We just watched an entire movie about Jenna finally learning that Matty is such a great guy, and when she thinks its too late, she’s transported back to the past and kisses him, and this one moment changes the course of her life forever and they end up getting their happily ever after in the end. It’s sweet and heartwarming and makes me smile every time. Plus, that camera moment is so adorable.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Fleur And Bill’s Wedding (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1)

Okay, okay, I’m a little biased as a huge Harry Potter fan but you cannot deny that their wedding was gorgeous. Or at the very least, the wedding reception.

Having it held in a simple tent only added to the intimate feeling between both close family friends and loved ones. Fleur’s wedding dress is just such a freaking beautiful combination of black and white, and her dance with Bill, showing just how much they truly loved each other, under the lights and with everyone else clapping, is just *chef’s kiss.*

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Toula And Ian’s Wedding (My Big Fat Greek Wedding)

While I was never a big fan of Toula’s wedding dress (as I’m not a huge puffy dress person), I know that her and Ian’s wedding was one to remember. There was no crazy drama, no intense in-laws making lives miserable - it was a simple exchange love and vows.

Sometimes, that’s really all you need. While the rest of the film has its crazy hilarious moments, their wedding ran so perfectly.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Bella And Edward’s Wedding (Breaking Dawn: Part 1)

There are so many things I would change about Twilight , but thankfully, Edward and Belle’s wedding in Breaking Dawn: Part 1 is not one of them. I mean, look at that venue. Those flowers are just beautiful, and that paired with the flower arch and the forest setting is so perfect.

I think what also makes this wedding work wonders is Bella’s dress. It’s so simple. You don’t need big puffy dresses or crazy gold embroidery - sometimes, all you need is a simple silk dress, and for Bella, it was perfect. Everything fit together so well that it gave me so many ideas for my future wedding - and I’m not even a huge fan of Twilight.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Donna And Sam’s Wedding (Mamma Mia!)

Mamma Mia! is my ultimate comfort movie, and you can catch me supporting the Mamma Mia! cast whenever I can in whatever they do. And, this film truly took destination weddings to a whole new level.

Getting married in Greece already sounds like paradise, but adding on that little extra bit of drama to this wedding made it even better. While Sophie and Sky were set to get married, they back out at the last minute, wanting to travel the world instead, and push forward Donna and Sam to get married - the real true lovers there.

In an impromptu ceremony, the two declare their love for each other and get married with the sun setting in the background. Truly beautiful.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Annie And Bryan’s Wedding (Father Of The Bride)

I think every father at one point has watched Father of the Bride and cried, because they know their little girl is going to get married one day and they’ll be just like Steve Martin’s character. But, despite all the hilarious moments of this movie, the wedding was honestly stunning.

The dress was amazing, the ceremony even better, and what really made it all the best is Steve Martin letting his little girl go to marry her true love. I cry every time. Maybe the upcoming remake will make me cry just as much.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Queen Clarisse And Joe’s Wedding (The Princess Diaries 2)

This is another case where two people was supposed to get married and it ended up being a completely different couple. While Mia and Nicholas were set to marry, Mia changes her mind last minute, thinking she can rule as Queen on her own and instead, wishes for her grandmother, Queen Clarisse, to marry her long-time bodyguard, Joe, with the two having been in love for some time.

It’s a sudden change, but one that’s welcome in every way, as these two were truly made for each other. That, paired with the absolutely stunning venue, makes this wedding perfect. It’s crazy that this film series has turned 20 .

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Maria And Captain Von Trapp’s Wedding (The Sound Of Music)

There is just something about this wedding that makes me happy every single time I watch it. The Sound of Music deserves a modern reamake, but no one can quite replace the original, especially with this wedding scene.

It’s a beautiful church, a simple dress for the time, the music is wonderful - everything fits together so perfectly that I'd be able understand if many people had their wedding dress made to look like Maria’s. Plus, that veil is so pretty and I want one of my own.

(Image credit: Disney)

Tiana And Naveen’s Wedding (The Princess And The Frog)

Last but not least, we’re stepping into the animated realm. While I could talk about the multitude of Disney weddings, nothing quite stands out to me more than Tiana and Naveen’s wedding from The Princess and the Frog.

I mean, the obvious is there - everything is green, since they were both frogs for a majority of the movie and turned back to humans during their first wedding. But, it just fits so well for them and they look so beautiful - and then of course it cuts to the normal wedding between them as a prince and princess, but those green outfits, paired with that amazing music, is better in my personal opinion. I guess you can only get that down in New Orleans.

I’m sure there will be plenty more to come in the future, but these are my favorite movie weddings so far. Until I find more, I'm going to have to use these as inspiration.