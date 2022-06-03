Ranking Star Wars' Best Lightsaber Battles, Including 'Obi-Wan Kenobi's' Darth Vader Rematch

Disney+ just delivered a long-awaited confrontation between Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, and as epic as it was, it got everyone on the internet talking about where it ranked amongst the rest of the live-action Star Wars universe's lightsaber battles. Well, CinemaBlend's managing editor, Sean O'Connell, is here with his top seven lightsaber battles of all time, and of course the rematch made the list!

00:00 - Intro

01:22 - Honorable Mentions

02:26 - 7. Luke vs. Kylo ('Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' (2017))

03:12 - 6. Obi-Wan vs. Vader ('Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977))

03:49 - 5. Obi-Wan vs. Vader (Disney+'s 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (2022))

04:35 - 4. Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn vs. Darth Maul ('Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' (1999))

05:22 - 3. Luke vs. Vader ('Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980))

06:08 - 2. Obi-Wan vs. Anakin ('Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005))

07:12 - 1. Luke vs. Vader ('Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' (1983))

