5 Reasons Why I'm Really Upset That Strange World Flopped

The (fairly) new Disney movie, Strange World, is SO FREAKING GOOD. Our very own Sarah El-Mahmoud called Strange World “pulpy” and “fun” in her favorable review of the film. But, like all things that I really like, of course the movie flopped (Unlike movies that don’t impress me, like Avatar: The Way of Water, which made about a kajillion dollars). Honestly, I can’t blame the movie for flopping, since I didn’t even know it came out. I saw it pop up on Disney+ the other day, and thought, wait, wasn’t this supposed to come out in theaters?

Well, it did; on November 23rd, 2022, and just like that, it went. This is similar to Onward, another movie I loved that failed at the box office. But, unlike Onward, which had Covid right around the corner, Strange World came out at a time when people were actually going to the theaters to see movies. I mean, hell, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water were pretty much fighting over which film was going to make the bigger billions, with (unfortunately), Avatar looking to take that title. But, this isn’t about those movies. It’s about Strange World, and why I’m really upset that it was a major flop.

Oh, and spoilers up ahead if you haven’t already seen this amazing movie.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

It’s A Genuinely Great Movie Full Of Suspense And Adventure

As the heading above suggests, Strange World is a fantastic adventure story full of suspense and thrills. It’s like Journey to the Center of the Earth meets, I don’t know, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow. I know that’s a strange comparison, but it's a, er, strange movie. It’s about a farmer named Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal) who once went exploring with his adventure-seeking father, Jaeger (Dennis Quaid). But, one day, Searcher found a bizarre new plant that created electricity, which eventually changed their antiquated society forever.

That said, when the plant, which they call “Pando” seems to be dying, Searcher is tasked with going down beneath the surface and finding the root of the problem. His son, Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White), and wife, Meridian (Gabrielle Union) go with him, and a high stakes adventure ensues. And, let me just tell you. Not since Aladdin rode a magic carpet out of a collapsing cave have I been this into the action in a Disney movie.

To be fair, I love almost all of the movies in the Disney Renaissance period, but Aladdin was the only one where I thought, okay, this movie is for boys. Not that it actually was, of course, as Disney movies have always been for everybody. But, with movies like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Pocahontas, I used to think that I wasn’t the target audience with those kinds of films. Aladdin was different, though, with its male lead, action scenes, and rousing music, and I kind of got that boyhood feeling again while watching Strange World. It was a story that was already thoroughly engaging, but the action pushed it up a notch. I loved it.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Stduios)

It’s A Father And Son Story, And I Love Father And Son Stories

You want to know how to get me fully invested in a story? Just make it about fathers and sons. Take Silver Linings Playbook (which is actually very different from the book) for instance. Yes, our protagonist is really going through some stuff, but my favorite part of that excellent film is when Robert De Niro’s character talks to Bradley Cooper’s character, and has a heart-to-heart, father-son moment with him. It literally makes me tear up just thinking about it.

This animated feature is all about fathers and sons. In fact, that plural “s” is important, as it’s not just about a father and his son, but about two fathers, and two sons. Jaeger Clade is a bad dad. He selfishly left his son behind to pursue more adventures. So, Searcher is determined to be there for his son, Ethan, unlike his own father. But, in a way, Searcher is also trying to force his life’s work as a farmer upon his son, thinking it’s what’s best for Ethan, even though he doesn’t want that lifestyle.

In the end, Searcher forgives his father, thus better understanding his own son, and Jaeger realizes that his legacy is not getting to the other side of the mountain, but rather, it’s his son. I mean, come on now, Strange World. Why did you have to make me tear up like that? You didn’t have to go that far.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

It’s Culturally Relevant

I went into this movie pretty blind, so I didn’t know the “controversy” surrounding it being “too woke.” First of all, let me just say this. There is no such thing as “too woke.” If you’re uncomfortable watching something, that’s more of a reflection of you rather than the film itself. Secondly, can I just say how much I LOVE how culturally relevant this film is?

At first, when I saw the family dynamics and saw that Searcher and Meridian were in an interracial marriage, I nodded and said, “Nice.” But then, when I learned that their son is gay, and, not only that, but his parents are perfectly cool with it, I thought “Alright. Good stuff. It’s not a cop out this time like with the live-action Beauty and the Beast and LeFou being gay.

Later, we get a scene where Jaeger meets his grandson for the first time, and he wonders if he has a girl that he likes, and Ethan says that he likes a boy. I was thinking, oh, here we go. It’s going to be an uncomfortable Thanksgiving dinner moment where the old coot exclaims, “BOY?!” Thankfully, we didn’t get that at all. Instead, Jaeger gleefully (and immediately) accepts that his grandson has a crush on a boy, and it’s seen as a joyous moment. Honestly, I want to live in a world like that. So, why can’t we? Oh, yeah. Bigotry. That’s right.

(Image credit: Disney)

It’s Visually Amazing And Genuinely Surprised Me By The End

Remember how I was ragging on Avatar: The Way of Water in the intro? Well, one of the reasons I don’t like that movie is because I don’t find Pandora intriguing any longer. But, I LOVE the “strange” world of Anvilania. I mean, Avalonia. Sorry. With its various colors, and its strange – sometimes scary – alien life, Avalonia really feels unique and interesting.

And, I simply did not see that Strange World ending coming where it turned out that they were living on top of a giant creature, which was actually on Earth. Plus, going through the body of the creature and trying to save its heart gave me major Fantastic Voyage vibes. I mean, seriously, I hate that this movie failed! It’s so good!

(Image credit: Disney)

As Another Sci-Fi Failure Out Of Disney, They Will Likely Think Twice Before Greenlighting Another Sci-Fi Project

Lastly, and this is the big kicker, but Strange World’s failure means that Disney will likely think twice before greenlighting another sci-fi project. Our very own Dirk Libbey wrote an excellent article where he wondered why Disney doesn't make better sci-fi movies. In the article, he doesn’t necessarily say that all of their original sci-fi movies are bad, per se, but that they don’t generally do well at the box office, which is not an opinion. It’s a fact.

Tron, Treasure Planet, and good Lord, John Carter, were all flops, and also movies that I actually kind of liked. Well, after Lightyear recently failed to set the world on fire at the box office, add Strange World to the list of reasons why Disney would likely say NO to another sci-fi project, which sucks, since Strange World is awesome, and deserves a lot better.

But, what do you think? Have you seen Strange World yet? For (hopefully) more news on original Disney sci-fi movies, make sure to swing by here often.